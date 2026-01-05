South Africa
    President Ramaphosa names 25 new climate commissioners

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the new cohort of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) Commissioners for the 2026–2030 tenure. The 25 commissioners have been appointed in terms of the Climate Change Act, 2024.
    5 Jan 2026
    5 Jan 2026
    Image credit: SA News
    Image credit: SA News

    The commissioners are representative of broader sections of South African society, including business, labour, civil society, traditional leadership, youth and the South African Local Government Association as the new commission.

    “The commissioners bring in diverse experience and relevant experience in climate change, environmental policy, sustainable development, economic development, energy, social justice and were appointed with a strong consideration to achieving diversity in gender, age, geographic spread and background in line with national transformation goals and procedural justice principles,” the Presidency said.

    The appointments are a culmination of a public nomination process, which was initiated in August 2025, in accordance with Section 10(4)(a) of the Climate Change Act.

    The initial establishment of the PCC was an outcome of the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, where social partners agreed to create a multistakeholder body to coordinate and oversee South Africa’s just transition to a low-carbon, inclusive and climate-resilient economy and society.

    “President Ramaphosa has reiterated his appreciation for the outgoing commissioners on their leadership and achievements over the first five years and commends their role in shaping domestic climate policy, fostering inclusive national dialogue, and amplifying South Africa’s Climate Diplomacy,” the Presidency said.

    Ramaphosa called on the new commissioners to individually and collectively continue to fulfil their role and mandate of providing independent, evidence-based advice; facilitate inclusive dialogue in the pursuit of a consensus to address South Africa’s complex climate and development agenda and to put into practice, the country’s just transition framework.

    The president will announce the deputy chairperson at the first Meeting of the Commission in 2026 and further outline high-level priorities for the Commission for the next five years.

    The appointed commissioners are:

    1. Dr Phindile Masangane
    2. Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo
    3. Ndiambani Magadagela
    4. Shaamela Soobramoney
    5. Dr Sarushen Pillay
    6. Catherine Constantinides
    7. Tracy-Lynn Field
    8. Khungeka Njobe
    9. Zaynab Sadan
    10. Dr Dipak Patel
    11. Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe
    12. Kenalemang Phukuntsi
    13. Dr Nasiphi Moya
    14. Dr Moegamad Riedwaan Gallant
    15. Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu
    16. Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli
    17. Thandile Zonke
    18. Errol Andile Mlambo
    19. Professor Imraan Valodia
    20. Professor Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni
    21. Joanne Yawitch
    22. Boitumelo Molete
    23. Brandin Abdinor
    24. Waheed Hoosen
    25. Shamini Harrington

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
