    Building a greener future: Recycling education programme introduced in Gauteng Schools

    Tiger Brands joins Fibre Circle’s Zithande Mzansi Green Schools initiative in advancing the environmental sustainability and economic empowerment of communities.
    Issued by Fibre Circle
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    DFFE, Greener Pastures, Ekurhuleni, and Fibre Circle
    DFFE, Greener Pastures, Ekurhuleni, and Fibre Circle

    Five schools based in Katlehong and Vosloorus, Gauteng, have been onboarded to the national Zithande Mzansi recycling programme, in partnership with Tiger Brands and Fibre Circle. This will support environmental education and income generation for the schools and local waste collection SMMEs. Ikusasalethu Primary and Polokegong Primary in Vosloorus, and Katlehong Primary, Manzini Primary and Umtholo Primary School in Katlehong are the participating schools.

    Fibre Circle is a local paper and paper packaging producer responsibility organisation (PRO) whose Zithande Mzansi programme is aimed at promoting recycling and improving food security in South African schools.

    Zithande Mzansi equips teachers and learners with the tools and knowledge to foster a culture of environmental responsibility from an early age. As part of the programme, participating schools receive colour-coded recycling bins, educational materials aligned with the national curriculum, and ongoing training.

    Mpilisweni School of Specialisation Choir
    Mpilisweni School of Specialisation Choir

    Schools are encouraged to collect and sort waste, selling it to local buy-back centres to earn rebates that are reinvested in the school, as well as for environmental projects. In turn, local businesses operating within the waste management value chain can grow and create jobs in local communities. The SMMEs who benefit from the Zithande Mzansi Programme are participants in Fibre Circle’s SMME Development Programme, which offers them tailored experiential learning, personalised mentoring and coaching.

    With landfill overflow and environmental degradation posing challenges across South Africa, the Zithande Mzansi programme positions schools as catalysts for behavioural change. Beyond encouraging greener habits, it introduces learners to potential future careers in the circular economy, environmental sciences, and waste management.

    “The Zithande Mzansi programme aligns with our commitment to nurturing a circular economy by diverting waste from landfill to reduce environmental impact and create shared value through new business opportunities that support inclusive enterprise development,” says Maanda Milubi, ESD and Transformation director, Tiger Brands.“We are committed to ensuring environmental stewardship and enhancing livelihoods. This partnership allows us to make a tangible difference at a community level by integrating sustainability education into daily school life and helping schools turn recyclables into a source of income, showing learners that environmental awareness can create real economic opportunities.”

    Cllr Leshaka Manamela MMC for Energy, Ekurhuleni
    Cllr Leshaka Manamela MMC for Energy, Ekurhuleni

    Since its inception in 2022, the Zithande Mzansi programme has onboarded 158 schools and aims to add 100 more schools across the country by 2026.

    “Through the Zithande Mzansi programme, we’re helping to instil sustainable habits in young people while building awareness around the value of recycling,” says Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle. “By giving schools the tools and guidance to manage their own recycling systems, we’re not only reducing waste but also empowering communities to take ownership of environmental change.”

    Tiger Brands, Fibre Circle, Edith Leeuta
    Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle is a government-recognised producer responsibility organisation. We manage extended producer responsibility programmes to keep paper and paper packaging, which are renewable and recyclable products, out of South Africa's landfills.
