City of Mbombela and Fibre Circle join forces to advance recycling and green economy goals

Mbombela, Monday, 20 October 2025 – The City of Mbombela and Fibre Circle, the producer responsibility organisation (PRO) for paper and paper packaging, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at promoting sustainable waste management, advancing recycling, and supporting local green economy initiatives.

The event, held at the City of Mbombela, was attended by representatives from key partners, including the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), DARDLEA, Ehlanzeni District Municipality, and Sappi.

Guests were warmly welcomed by Siphiwe Ndou, general manager in the Office of the Mayor. The programme was directed by Joseph Ngala, with a special musical performance by the Chayaza Secondary School Choir, setting the tone for a day dedicated to environmental collaboration and community empowerment.

Speaking at the launch, member of the mayoral committee for community services, Cllr. Phindile Mbowane reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to advancing the city’s waste management agenda and unlocking opportunities within the recycling sector.

Edith Leeuta, chief executive officer of Fibre Circle, emphasised the importance of partnerships in achieving a circular economy.

“Nowhere in the world can the waste problem be resolved by one entity. The government needs the private sector, and the private sector needs the government. We believe that the solutions are with us, and with our hands, we can do something,” she said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) represents a significant step toward advancing environmental sustainability and the circular economy at the local level. The partnership focuses on diverting paper and paper packaging waste from landfills, protecting the city’s natural environment and water systems, and supporting municipal initiatives such as Separation at Source. It also aims to educate and empower schools, communities, youth, and small businesses to adopt more sustainable waste practices.

Beyond environmental protection, the MoU plays an important role in helping South Africa achieve the objectives of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). By strengthening collaboration between producers, through Fibre Circle, and the municipality, the agreement enables the development of better collection systems, improved recycling infrastructure, and greater public awareness about responsible waste management.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Fibre Circle and the City of Mbombela to preserve the environment, extend the lifespan of landfill sites, and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s transition towards a circular, resource-efficient economy.

Richard Sengani from Fibre Circle highlighted that the MOU forms part of Fibre Circle’s flagship awareness and education initiative, Zithande Mzansi, which aims to promote recycling and sustainability across communities.

“Recycling is not just a necessity, but a driver of economic growth and social cohesion,” he said.

He added that the collaboration with the City of Mbombela will help unlock opportunities in the informal waste sector and support the growth of small businesses in the region.

Representing the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), Mvuselelo Mathebula commended the partnership, noting that it reflects the core intent of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

“We are delighted to witness the collaboration between the PRO and the City of Mbombela. This partnership represents the true intent of what we aimed to achieve when we introduced the EPR regulations – ensuring that producers take full responsibility for the products they place on the market,” he said.

The day did not end with the signing of the MOU. Fibre Circle and the City of Mbombela immediately put their partnership into action by hosting a “Green at Work and Green at Home” workshop. The interactive session provided attendees with practical tools and insights for protecting the environment and reducing waste. It aimed to empower municipal employees, community members, and other stakeholders to embrace sustainable habits both in their workplaces and at home, reinforcing that environmental care begins with everyday actions.

Delivering closing remarks, MMC for Community Services, Cllr. Phindile Mbowane expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their collaboration and enthusiasm.

“This is a milestone for the City of Mbombela. Let us turn this agreement into action and ensure that our city becomes a model of sustainability and green innovation,” said Mbowane.



