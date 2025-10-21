COP30: South Africa calls for climate finance without debt burden

As South Africa readies for the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the government has reaffirmed its call for increased climate finance to support developing economies — emphasising that such assistance should not create new debt burdens.

“Developing-economy nations require scaled-up, predictable, and accessible funding for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage.

"These must be in the form of grants and concessional finance, not new debt,” said the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George.

Central to meaningful action

Addressing the COP30 National Stakeholder Consultation in Johannesburg, the minister stressed that climate finance remains central to meaningful action.

“We expect the COP29 and COP30 presidencies to present a well-consulted plan that addresses the barriers developing-economy countries face in accessing climate finance.

“Developed-economy countries have a legal obligation under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement to provide this support, and we will continue to uphold that principle,” George said.

He said the New Collective Quantified Goal adopted at COP29 and the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap, which aims to mobilise $1.3tn annually by 2035, must be turned into reality.

“We must also continue to press for reform of the global financial architecture so that it is fit for purpose and capable of supporting developing-economy nations to act decisively against climate change while achieving sustainable development.

“The world must move from promises to practice.

"Every decision in Belém must come with a plan for implementation, financing, and accountability.

"COP30 must deliver real outcomes for the planet, for vulnerable communities, and for future generations,” the minister said.

COP30 will take place in Belém, Brazil, from 10 to 21 November 2025.

This year’s conference will mark 10 years since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

“The operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund must be completed. It must be capitalised, accessible, and responsive to the needs of vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa.

"Technical and capacity-building support must accompany the fund so that developing-economy countries can avert and address loss and damage effectively,” the minister said.

The fund was established to assist developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

“South Africa, working with the Africa group, will continue to advocate for recognition of the continent’s special needs and circumstances, its limited historical responsibility for emissions, and the need for tailored support for adaptation and just transitions in line with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities,” the minister said.

Hands-on assistance

George asserted that the Santiago Network and its technical agencies must be empowered to provide hands-on assistance where it is most needed.

“For Africa, this means strengthening early warning systems, mapping high-risk zones, and developing social protection systems that can respond quickly when disasters strike.

“The Loss and Damage Fund will only be meaningful if it reaches communities on the ground, rebuilding lives and livelihoods rather than remaining trapped in bureaucracy,” he said.

South Africa will continue to voice concerns about unilateral trade measures that undermine sustainable development and contradict the principles of the Paris Agreement.

“Climate ambition cannot be achieved through punitive trade barriers, but through cooperation, innovation, and fairness,” George said.

Inclusive and equitable transformation

The minister emphasised that the Just Transition Work Programme should evolve into a practical instrument that supports inclusive and equitable transformation.

“We need a work programme that goes beyond energy systems to address the full social and economic dimensions of transition.

"One that enables green jobs, empowers workers and communities, and aligns with national development plans.

“The Just Transition is not an abstract concept for South Africa.

"It is about ensuring that the miner in Mpumalanga, the farmer in the Karoo, and the small business owner in the townships all have a stake in a cleaner, fairer future.

“We are committed to building the skills, industries, and innovation ecosystems that will make this transition real and inclusive.

"Our partnerships with business, labour, and civil society are central to this effort, and we invite all sectors to contribute to this shared mission,” the minister said.

He encouraged the support of the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement.

“Transparent reporting builds credibility, attracts investment, and strengthens policy. Developing-economy countries need the tools and training to meet these obligations, and the consultative group of experts should be made a permanent body to provide this support.

“We will also support the adoption of a Gender Action Plan that ensures gender equality is fully integrated into climate action.

"Women and youth are at the frontlines of climate impacts and must be at the forefront of climate solutions,” the minister said.