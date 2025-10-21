South Africa
Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Media24MILLA SASanlam FintechThe Publicity WorkshopTopco MediaESG Africa ConferenceSAICALocation BankOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BNP Paribas shares tumble after US jury's Sudan verdict

    BNP Paribas shares tumbled as much as 10% on Monday, 20 October 2025 after a US jury found the French bank helped Sudan's government commit genocide by providing banking services that violated American sanctions, raising questions about whether the lender will be exposed to further legal claims.
    By Alun John
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The federal jury in Manhattan on Friday ordered the French bank to pay a combined $20.5m to three Sudanese plaintiffs who testified about human rights abuses perpetrated under former President Omar al-Bashir's rule.

    The bank said in a statement on Monday it intended to appeal the verdict, which it said should not lead to further claims.

    'Result is clearly wrong', BNP Paribas says

    Uncertainty about whether it could face further claims or penalties weighed on BNP Paribas shares on Monday, and would likely continue to do so, traders and analysts said.

    The shares dropped as much as 10% at one point and were last down 8.7% - set for their biggest daily fall since March 2023.

    Lawyers for the three plaintiffs, who now reside in the United States, said the verdict opens the door for more than 20,000 Sudanese refugees in the US to seek billions of dollars in damages from the French bank.

    "BNP Paribas reaffirms that this result is clearly wrong and ignores important evidence the bank was not permitted to introduce," the bank said in its statement.

    "Furthermore, this verdict is specific to these three plaintiffs and should not have broader application. Any attempt to extrapolate is necessarily wrong as is any speculation regarding a potential settlement," it added.

    Nonetheless, analysts say the news will likely drag on the bank's shares in the coming months.

    "A combination of a lack of visibility on the potential financial impact and next legal steps, a reminder of 2014 share price performance as well as a capital path that leaves relatively little room for error, is likely to hang over the shares until more visibility is provided," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

    In 2014, BNP Paribas agreed to plead guilty and pay an $8.97bn penalty to settle US charges that it transferred billions of dollars for Sudanese, Iranian, and Cuban entities subject to economic sanctions.

    RBC said the bank's shares underperformed the sector by 10% from the first litigation provision booked in early 2014 to the settlement in June 2014.

    Also weighing on the shares was S&P Global's surprise downgrade of France's credit rating on Friday. Societe Generale's shares fell 1.5%.

    The broader European banking sector was up 0.5%.

    Read more: Sudan, BNP Paribas, genocide
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz