    Manzi Water opens doors to more communities with latest expansion

    Manzi Water has announced a significant expansion with the launch of several new outlets across South Africa. This growth is a testament to the increasing demand among South Africans from all walks of life for a reliable source of safe, clean drinking water.
    10 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “We see this growth as a reflection of the quality of what we offer our customers. It reinforces Manzi Water’s ongoing dedication to delivering safe, clean, and affordable drinking water to communities nationwide, and we look forward to serving these communities in the years to come,” said Alfred Challis, CEO of Manzi Water.

    Building on strong momentum since its launch in 2023, Manzi Water is opening new outlets in key locations, enhancing access to quality prepared water while supporting local economies and creating employment opportunities along the way.

    The expansion spans multiple provinces, including Gauteng, North West, Western Cape, and Mpumalanga, with outlets already operational in Sandton (Bryanston) at Coachman’s Crossing and Taung at Astron Energy, and others opening soon in Mossel Bay, Bronkhorstspruit, Diepsloot, and Bushbuckridge.

    “In our business, trust, partnerships, and a focus on the people we serve are key. We focus strongly on collaboration across the board, and we know that our growth is largely owed to that factor,” Challis continued.

    Since launching, Manzi Water has grown rapidly to well over 120 outlets across the country.

    Challis added, “Our latest expansion highlights our mission to provide safe, clean drinking water to as many South Africans as possible. Along with our new outlets, we are equally proud to introduce new environmentally friendly water refill stations in strategic locations, ensuring communities have convenient access to quality water that supports health and sustainability.”

    Manzi Water remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and fostering opportunities in every province it serves.

    New outlets now open

    • Manzi Water Sandton | Bryanston: Coachman’s Crossing, 25 Peter Place, Bryanston, Sandton, Gauteng, 2191

    • Manzi Water Taung | Refill Station at Astron Energy: N18, Taung, North West, 8584

    New outlets opening soon

    • Manzi Water Mossel Bay: 4 Sioux Street, Voorbaai, Mossel Bay, Western Cape, 6500

    • Manzi Water Bronkhorstspruit: Bronkhorstspruit Mall, Cnr General Louis Botha and R25, Nooitgedacht, Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, 1020

    • Manzi Water Diepsloot | Refill Station at SKUBU: Bambanani Shopping Centre, Cnr R114 and Apple Street, Diepsloot, Gauteng, 2189

    • Manzi Water Bushbuckridge | Refill Station at PNP QualiSave: Bushbuckridge Mall, Cnr R40 and R533, Marijane A, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, 1280

