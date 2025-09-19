South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthThe Noise FactoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    African countries unite to boost petroleum investment

    African petroleum regulators led by Nigeria have launched a continental forum aimed at harmonising oil regulation in a bid to attract crucial investment across the region's burgeoning energy sector, the Nigerian oil regulator said in a statement. Due to declining investment dollars, African oil regulators are betting that a more integrated energy market where rules are consistent and transparent across jurisdictions can unlock capital.
    By Isaac Anyaogu
    19 Sep 2025
    19 Sep 2025
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Pexels

    Sixteen countries gathered in Accra to witness the signing of the charter establishing the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF).

    The signing ceremony, held on the sidelines of Africa Oil Week, was chaired by Gbenga Komolafe, head of Nigeria’s upstream regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

    Regulators from eight countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea, and Togo, formally endorsed the charter, while seven others pledged support pending domestic consultations.

    AFRIPERF aims to become the continent’s premier platform for regulatory cooperation, knowledge sharing and investment promotion in the petroleum sector.

    Its mission includes creating standards, enhancing transparency and addressing cross-border challenges such as gas trade, emissions and digitalisation.

    “This is a decisive step toward building a harmonised and sustainable petroleum industry in Africa,” said Komolafe, who serves as interim chairman of the forum, noting that the forum will help ensure Africa’s hydrocarbon resources are managed with “innovation, responsibility, and foresight.”

    The forum will be governed by an executive committee of regulatory heads, supported by a technical committee of subject-matter experts and a rotating secretariat. Elections for AFRIPERF’s chairperson and headquarters location are expected in the coming months.

    The move reflects a growing push by African nations to align energy governance with global standards while asserting a stronger voice in international energy policy.

    Read more: oil, Ghana, Somalia, nigeria, energy, fuel, investment, petroleum, Sudan, Madagascar, Guinea, Africa Oil Week, Isaac Anyaogu, Gambia
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz