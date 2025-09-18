Eskom, BYD forge partnership to boost SA's EV Infrastructure

Eskom has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with BYD Auto South Africa to support the rollout of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure in the country.

The agreement follows the launch of BYD’s Dolphin Surf EV, positioned as South Africa’s most affordable all-electric car. Eskom said the partnership marks a step towards scaling public charging solutions and advancing the country’s clean mobility agenda.

Agnes Mlambo, acting group executive for distribution at Eskom, said the utility is extending lessons from its own EV programme into the public domain.

“Having successfully rolled out EVs within our fleet on 9 September 2025, we are ready to enable wider adoption by bringing practical and accessible charging infrastructure to South Africans,” she said.

Under the MoC, Eskom and BYD will explore:

Expanding public charging infrastructure nationwide.

Supporting South Africa’s decarbonisation and EV adoption drive.

Opportunities for skills development, SMME participation and job creation.

Future discussions may include renewable-powered ultra-fast charging hubs, recycling and repurposing used EV batteries for storage, and integrating EVs into demand-side management strategies to help balance electricity supply.

Eskom said the affordability of electricity compared to petrol or diesel makes EV ownership more accessible and cost-efficient, while also cutting harmful emissions.

Mlambo added that the collaboration aligns with Eskom’s wider business strategy:

“Eskom is driving into a cleaner future, not only through our investments in renewable energy and sustainable technologies, but also by enabling affordable and innovative mobility solutions for South Africans.”