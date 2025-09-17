BYD expands SA footprint with debut of Dolphin Surf EV

The BYD Dolphin Surf comes in with two models in South Africa, with a starting price of R339,000 and R389,900.

BYD could potentially cause a stir in the local automotive market here, as it’s the first time an electric vehicle (EV) is positioned below the R400k mark, making it more accessible for buyers looking to enter the new energy vehicle (NEV) scene in the country.

On the WLTP cycle, range is estimated at 232km for the R339,000 Comfort model, and at roughly 295km for the R389,900 Dynamic model.

The Comfort model makes use of a 30kWh Blade Battery (BYD’s lithium iron phosphate batteries) and is powered by a 55kW front-wheel motor with a maximum DC charging rate of 30kW.

The higher-specced Dynamic has a 38.8kWh Blade Battery and has 55kW of power at its disposal. BYD claims the Dynamic Dolphin Surf can charge from 30%-80% in just 30 minutes on the back of DC charging of up to 40kW.

Judging from the figures above, it’s safe to assume that the Dolphin Surf is ideal for city commuting, and a brief test drive of it in Cape Town along the seaside from the Waterfront to Maiden’s Cove in Camp’s Bay confirms that it has just enough power to do its job. Driving on the freeway and on open roads, however, would be an interesting affair.

My initial impression of the BYD Dolphin Surf after test driving it is that it has sufficient power for urban driving, with a surprisingly smooth ride.

The steering felt a bit heavy, and the wheel didn’t return to centre after a turn as much as I would have liked. The interior was also decent, with ample leg and headroom for the driver and passenger.

Rear passengers also have the luxury of sufficient legroom, but headroom might be a concern for occupants taller than 1.8m.

Other quick judgments include comfortable seats, decent build quality all around, and good rear visibility.

Visually, the BYD Dolphin Surf is reminiscent of the Toyota Agya, particularly from the side. It features full-width LED taillights and LEDs in the front. A rear spoiler and black alloys add a touch of sportiness to the car’s overall look.

The Dolphin Surf is generously packed with features, with battery size and charging speed separating the two variants.

Standard features include a 7kW home charger wall box, 16-inch alloy wheels, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument panel, voice control, 15W wireless charging, built-in karaoke function, 20 smart storage solutions, NFC to keyless entry, BYD app control, and 230L boot capacity (expandable to 930L).

BYD on the up

Steve Chang, managing director of BYD Auto South Africa, steered the ship for the presentation at the launch event, which included national media and content creators.

Chang dove straight into the facts of BYD, such as its astronomical rise in revenue. BYD has had a 29% increase in revenue ($107bn) year-on-year, which includes all brands under it, from 2023 to 2024. The biggest spikes in the company's revenue come after 2021.

Not only that, BYD has sold 4.27 million NEVs during 2024 with a 41% year-on-year growth rate. It also had an increase in exports, with a 72% year-on-year growth rate. In terms of global sales, BYD sits impressively third on the list behind Volkswagen in number two and Toyota at number one, according to Chang.

Aside from this, Chang also said that BYD has partnered with Eskom to roll out more charging infrastructure in South Africa. He didn't divulge too much on this, but one can assume that BYD is planning to rapidly introduce its public charging capabilities in the country. Government buildings, hospitals, malls, schools, universities, and high-density corporate areas are where BYD will have its focus on for infrastructure, Chang said.