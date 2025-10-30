South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    New BYD plug-in hybrid SUV set for South Africa

    BYD is preparing to introduce its Sea Lion 5 plug-in hybrid SUV to the South African market, expanding the company’s local electric and hybrid vehicle portfolio.
    30 Oct 2025
    30 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Bridging electric and conventional mobility

    The Sea Lion 5 is built on BYD’s Dual-Mode Intelligent (DMI) hybrid platform, offering South African drivers a plug-in hybrid option that combines electric efficiency with a conventional petrol engine to alleviate range concerns.

    According to Nomonde Kweyi, marketing director at BYD Auto South Africa, the vehicle reflects BYD’s broader focus on energy-efficient, technology-driven mobility solutions for local conditions.

    Features and technology

    The family SUV includes a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, intelligent voice control, and a large infotainment display, designed to provide practical utility alongside modern interior styling.

    Commitment to local sustainable mobility

    The launch follows a recent visit to Johannesburg by BYD executive vice president Stella Li, who outlined the company’s long-term plans for South Africa, including investment in new-energy vehicles, charging infrastructure, and partnerships with government and private sector organisations.

    Availability

    Full specifications and pricing for the Sea Lion 5 will be disclosed at an official media launch in November, with consumer sales expected to follow across BYD dealerships nationwide.

    The Sea Lion 5 will join BYD’s growing local range, which includes the fully electric Dolphin Surf, Sea Lion 6 and 7, Shark 6, Seal, and other models, representing the company’s strategy to make sustainable mobility accessible to a broad spectrum of South African drivers.

