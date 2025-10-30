New BYD plug-in hybrid SUV set for South Africa

BYD is preparing to introduce its Sea Lion 5 plug-in hybrid SUV to the South African market, expanding the company’s local electric and hybrid vehicle portfolio.

Image supplied

Bridging electric and conventional mobility

The Sea Lion 5 is built on BYD’s Dual-Mode Intelligent (DMI) hybrid platform, offering South African drivers a plug-in hybrid option that combines electric efficiency with a conventional petrol engine to alleviate range concerns.

According to Nomonde Kweyi, marketing director at BYD Auto South Africa, the vehicle reflects BYD’s broader focus on energy-efficient, technology-driven mobility solutions for local conditions.

Features and technology

The family SUV includes a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, intelligent voice control, and a large infotainment display, designed to provide practical utility alongside modern interior styling.

Commitment to local sustainable mobility

The launch follows a recent visit to Johannesburg by BYD executive vice president Stella Li, who outlined the company’s long-term plans for South Africa, including investment in new-energy vehicles, charging infrastructure, and partnerships with government and private sector organisations.

Availability

Full specifications and pricing for the Sea Lion 5 will be disclosed at an official media launch in November, with consumer sales expected to follow across BYD dealerships nationwide.

The Sea Lion 5 will join BYD’s growing local range, which includes the fully electric Dolphin Surf, Sea Lion 6 and 7, Shark 6, Seal, and other models, representing the company’s strategy to make sustainable mobility accessible to a broad spectrum of South African drivers.