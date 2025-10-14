One body shape is now leading SA’s used vehicle sales

Used vehicle buyers in South Africa’s three largest provinces are increasingly opting for crossovers and SUVs, reflecting a trend long seen in new vehicle sales. According to Lightstone’s latest data, used crossover and SUV sales have now surpassed used hatch sales in KwaZulu-Natal, while in the Western Cape, the two segments are almost level as hatch sales continue to decline.

“Crossover/SUV used vehicle sales lead in Gauteng, having switched places and trajectories with used Hatch sales in 2023. The shifting fortunes of used vehicle sales mirror entrenched activity in new vehicle sales. Crossover/SUV extended its lead over the other body shapes in Gauteng, South Africa’s largest vehicle sales market”, says Andrew Hibbert, Lightstone Auto data analyst (see graph below).

The hatch, single/extended-cab pick up and estate/sedan shapes continued to lose share in the new vehicle popularity stakes, while the double-cab pick up maintained a reasonably stable share.

New and used vehicle body shape preferences in Gauteng

The crossover/SUV shape consolidated its growing appeal in the used market as Hatch and Estate/Sedan popularity continued to decline. The single/extended-cab pickup was reasonably steady in its market share in the used vehicle space, whereas the double-cab pickup enjoyed visible growth.

New vehicle consumers in Kwa-Zulu Natal, the second largest market in South Africa, mirror the body shape shifts in Gauteng, although the reasonably significant gap between the crossover/SUV and hatch was not widening as quickly as elsewhere in the country.

On the used vehicle front, however, local consumers remained partial to Hatches, and it was only in 2025 that this body shape relinquished its hold as the most popular in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

The rest of the body shape market was similar to Gauteng in that the double-cab share increased, single/extended-cabs were reasonably constant, and the Estate/Sedan share slipped.

New and used vehicle body shape preferences in KwaZulu-Natal

Shifting from the East Coast to the West, the crossover/SUV body shape has snared 50% of all new vehicle sales so far in the Western Cape in 2025. Unlike in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal, the double-cab pick-up also felt the pinch, along with the likes of the hatch, single/extended-cab and estate/sedan shapes.

Amongst used vehicle sales in the province, the hatch shape held on to its spot at the top of the popularity polls, although it appeared a matter of time before the crossover/SUV shape took over.

The Western Cape was the only province where the Hatch body shape continued to command more than a 30% share of used vehicle sales.

New and used vehicle body shape preferences in the Western Cape

Outside the top three provinces

Elsewhere around South Africa, the crossover/SUV was the most popular body shape amongst new vehicle buyers, with market share in 2025 north of 40%.

The hatch enjoyed second place for new vehicles across most of the nine provinces so far in 2025, except for the Free State (single/extended-cab pickup at 18% share behind the crossover/SUV on 44%) and the Northern Cape (double-cab pickup of 19% share compared to the crossover/SUV at 40%).

The Northern Cape was the only province where the crossover/SUV was not the most sought-after body shape with respect to used vehicles - the Hatch was still number one, although the gap was closing.