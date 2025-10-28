South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Jetour launches new T-Series SUVs in South Africa

    Jetour has launched its T-Series SUVs in South Africa, introducing the T1 and T2 models at a recent event at the Grand Parade, Cape Town. The vehicles will be available from mid-November across 55 dealerships in Southern Africa.
    28 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Models and specifications

    The Jetour T1 is offered in four variants, with 1.5TD (125kW) and 2.0TD (180kW) engines, two- and four-wheel drive options, and multiple driving modes including Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand, and X-mode.

    The T1 features include 540° panoramic cameras, LED lighting, tyre pressure monitoring, and infotainment screens ranging up to 15.6 inches. Prices range from R514,900 for the Edge to R634,900 for the Odyssey.

    The Jetour T2 is available in three variants, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive options. It shares core safety and technology features with the T1, including panoramic cameras, LED lighting, and tyre monitoring. Prices range from R569,900 for the Aspire to R679,900 for the Odyssey.

    Event and local activity

    The launch included addresses by Jetour international president Ke Chuandeng, Alderman James Vos, and deputy director general Clayton Monyela from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

    Jetour South Africa vice president Nic Campbell presented vehicle details, and managing director Luo Yuanran announced official pricing.

    The launch also included a ceremonial handover for the first local buyers and a partnership event with DHL Stormers. Jetour confirmed that 70 T-Series vehicles will be used for the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

    Market performance

    Jetour entered the South African market in September 2024 with its Dashing and X70 Plus models. Within a year, the brand ranked 12th in national passenger car sales.

