    Jetour strengthens SA brand drive with DHL Stormers partnership

    Jetour has been announced as the official vehicle sponsor of the DHL Stormers in a three-year partnership that will see the Chinese automotive brand align with one of South Africa’s most competitive rugby franchises.
    19 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The sponsorship comes as the DHL Stormers complete a full rebrand under the banner “In It Together”, and as Jetour marks its first year in the South African market. Since launching locally in September 2024, Jetour has entered the country’s top 15 automotive brands with the introduction of two models: the Jetour Dashing and the seven-seater X70 Plus.

    Nic Campbell, vice president of Jetour South Africa, said the partnership reflects shared values between the two organisations.

    “The DHL Stormers are a symbol of pride and unity for South Africa. Just as they are known for their dynamic style of play and connection with their supporters, Jetour stands for performance, reliability and building a strong community of customers.”

    The deal will see the Stormers use Jetour’s current models, with the upcoming all-wheel drive T-series SUV to be added to the fleet upon its launch next month. Jetour branding will also appear on the team’s jerseys.

    DHL Stormers CEO Johan le Roux said the partnership underscores the club’s transformation journey.

    “Jetour was launched in South Africa a year ago, and this past year has also been one of major change for our club. There is clear alignment in ambition and values, and we look forward to building on that sense of community together.”

    As part of the sponsorship, Jetour will introduce a first-of-its-kind VIP Club at DHL Stadium, offering selected customers and their families exclusive matchday experiences.

    The agreement reflects Jetour’s intention to build brand equity in South Africa through community engagement and high-visibility partnerships.

