    5 ways AI can be used in sponsorships

    Mscsports believes AI has the potential to meaningfully improve how we value, plan, and deliver sponsorships. But then it must be used with intention
    8 May 2025
    8 May 2025
    Mscsports believes AI has the potential to meaningfully improve how we value, plan, and deliver sponsorships
    Source: © 123rf 123rfMscsports believes AI has the potential to meaningfully improve how we value, plan, and deliver sponsorships

    It is also not replacing the human element, but enhancing it.

    Where does AI fit in?

    In the sponsorship industry, we’ve seen more than a few trends arrive with big promises—blockchain, NFTS, the metaverse. Some shifted the landscape. Others faded into footnotes.

    5 ways AI can improve sponsorships

    1. Rethinking valuation

      2. Valuing a sponsorship has always been part science, part instinct. Benchmarking, rate cards, media equivalency, and the occasional educated guess all have their place. But AI can bring more structure to that process.

      By analysing historical pricing, performance, and audience data at scale, we can build models that sharpen our understanding of what rights might be worth—and why. This doesn’t eliminate the need for judgment, but it gives us a stronger foundation to make the case.

    2. Audience intelligence, upgraded

      3. AI also improves how we track and interpret fan behaviour. Social listening tools that map sentiment, engagement, and emerging trends give us a more nuanced view, not just of what fans saw, but how they responded.

      Layer that with audience profiling, and you move beyond demographics into something more strategic: motivations, preferences, and potential. That’s where smarter sponsorship planning begins.

    3. Creative acceleration

      Generative AI won't replace creative teams—but it can help them move faster. Whether it's developing initial concept routes, structuring messaging, or generating visual mock-ups, these tools offer a useful way to jumpstart the process and explore broader directions early on. It's not about shortcuts. It's about unlocking more ideas, more efficiently.

    4. Efficiency behind the scenes

      Some of the most immediate gains AI brings are operational. Automated reporting, transcription, highlight clipping—these may not be the most visible wins, but they create space for teams to focus on insight and impact.

In a fast-moving environment, that matters.

      In a fast-moving environment, that matters.

    5. A Measured approach

      Of course, AI is only as strong as the data behind it. Incomplete or biased inputs will lead to flawed outputs. And no tool, however advanced, replaces the value of human relationships, intuition, or contextual understanding.

That's not a disclaimer—it's a reminder that strategy still needs steering.

      That’s not a disclaimer—it’s a reminder that strategy still needs steering.

      A real opportunity

      AI isn’t a revolution. But it is a real opportunity—especially for teams willing to test, learn, and adapt. It won’t rewrite the playbook, but it might just help us read the game a little better.

