    BAIC to build new SUV locally

    BAIC South Africa has confirmed that the all-new B30 SUV will be assembled at the company’s Coega facility in Gqeberha, ahead of its official national launch in November 2025. The announcement follows the vehicle’s first public showing at the Festival of Motoring 2025.
    29 Oct 2025
    29 Oct 2025
    BAIC B30 SUV | image supplied
    BAIC B30 SUV | image supplied

    Local assembly will start shortly after the launch, expanding BAIC’s production footprint in South Africa. “Localising the B30 is about more than manufacturing, it’s about investing in people, skills, and a sustainable automotive future for South Africa,” said Ameena Hassan, brand and PR manager at BAIC South Africa.

    The R11bn Coega plant, one of the largest industrial investments in the country’s automotive sector, currently assembles the B40 Plus and X55 Plus models. The addition of the B30 will increase production capacity and sustain hundreds of local jobs across production, logistics, and dealership networks.

    In line with BAIC’s global “Build Where We Sell” strategy, producing the B30 locally reduces import dependency, strengthens supply chains, and opens opportunities for sourcing components from South African suppliers.

    Hassan added that South Africa is seen as a gateway to the continent, with local assembly allowing BAIC to deliver vehicles faster, adapt them to local conditions, and support the communities surrounding the Coega plant.

    Let's do Biz