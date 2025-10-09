South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    SA’s Kariega plant hits 3-million production milestone for Volkswagen

    Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has reached a major manufacturing milestone, with the three-millionth vehicle produced at its Kariega plant, a smoky grey Polo Vivo built for the South African market.
    9 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The plant, which has been assembling vehicles since 1948, remains one of the cornerstones of South Africa’s automotive industry. It continues to produce models for both domestic and export markets, including the Polo, South Africa’s top passenger car export in 2024, and the Polo Vivo, the country’s best-selling passenger vehicle since 2010.

    Although Volkswagen officially celebrates its South African birthday as 31 August 1951, the date the first Beetle rolled off the line, the Kariega facility began production earlier under South African Motor Assemblers and Distributors (Samad), building Studebaker and Austin models before adding Volkswagens.

    Over nearly eight decades, the plant has produced a wide range of vehicles, including the Beetle, Type 2 Kombi, Citi Golf, Jetta, and Passat. It has also assembled Audi models such as the Super 90, 100, and A4.

    “This milestone affirms Volkswagen’s legacy in Kariega and the South African market at large,” said Ulrich Schwabe, production director at Volkswagen Group Africa.

    “This plant has produced many icons over the past seven decades, from the Beetle to the Citi Golf and the Vivo, and we intend to make our upcoming Tengo the next icon when production begins in 2027.”

    The achievement underlines Volkswagen’s continued investment in South Africa’s manufacturing base and its long-standing role in supporting local employment, exports, and industrial capability.

    car manufacturing, Volkswagen, Volkswagen South Africa, Ulrich Schwabe, Volkswagen Group Africa, car factories
