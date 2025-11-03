Volkswagen SA appoints new HR director

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has appointed Satish Ranchod as its new human resources director.

Satish Ranchod | image supplied

Ranchod, who has been with the company for 36 years, joins the board of management after holding several senior positions across different business areas.

He began his career at Volkswagen in 1989 as a graduate trainee in internal audit before moving into human resources, where he helped develop compensation, benefits and governance structures to support employee well-being and organisational performance.

Ranchod has also served on key company committees, including the VWSA Provident and Pension Funds, Risk and Insurance Committee, and Joint Union and Management Benefits Committees.

Since 2016, he has represented VWGA in the Automobile Manufacturers Employer Organisation’s (Ameo) collective bargaining process, where he led financial modelling efforts.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Processing from Rhodes University and has completed the Volkswagen Group Junior Executive Programme at Ashridge Business School in London.

Ranchod is also a certified internal auditor through the Institute of Internal Auditors (USA) and an associate principal executive officer with the Council of Retirement Funds South Africa.

“Satish’s institutional knowledge of our people, culture and business makes him an invaluable addition to our management board,” said Martina Biene, chairperson and managing director of VWGA.