    Volkswagen unveils new Transporter range in South Africa

    Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced the latest generation of its Transporter range in South Africa, offering increased space, improved towing and payload capacity, and a choice of three upgraded 2.0 TDI engines.
    15 Oct 2025
    15 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Transporter is available in Panel Van, Kombi and Crew Bus derivatives, featuring enhanced practicality and a more advanced interior design.

    Compared with the previous T6.1 model, the new Transporter delivers up to 1.33 tonnes of payload capacity and can tow up to 2.8 tonnes on a braked trailer.

    Volkswagen has also expanded the standard specification across all models, which now includes LED headlights, Lane Assist, Front Assist, a 12-inch Digital Cockpit, and a 13-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Three 2.0 TDI engine options are offered, producing 81 kW, 110 kW, and 125 kW, paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission, with optional 4Motion all-wheel drive available on select variants.

    Design and functionality

    The Transporter’s dimensions have been increased, providing more cargo space and improved ergonomics. The long-wheelbase version now measures 5,450mm in length with a stowage capacity of up to 6.8 m³, enough to accommodate three Euro pallets. The load width between wheel housings has also grown by 148mm to 1,392mm.

    Inside, the cab has been redesigned with improved comfort and functionality, including a repositioned electronic parking brake and additional storage compartments. Seat configurations range from basic four-way adjustment to optional eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seats.

    Local availability and pricing

    The Panel Van and Kombi derivatives were introduced in September 2025, with the Crew Bus and Kombi Style expected to join the line-up in October 2026.

    Retail prices (VAT and emissions tax included) start at R770,000 for the 2.0 TDI 81 kW LWB Panel Van and range up to R1,167,400 for the 2.0 TDI 125 kW Kombi Edition Auto SWB (eight-seater).

    Warranty and service plans include a wtp-year/unlimited km manufacturer warranty for commercial variants, and up to a three-year/120,000 km warranty for passenger-focused Kombi models, all with 12-year anti-corrosion coverage.

    Let's do Biz