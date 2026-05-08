Volkswagen SA names Dr Lungile Mashele as non-executive director

Volkswagen Group Africa (VGA) has appointed Dr Lungile Mashele as a non-executive director to its Board of Management, effective 1 May 2026.

Dr Lungile Mashele | image supplied

Dr Mashele brings more than 15 years of experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors, with expertise spanning renewable energy, gas, coal, nuclear and hydro projects across Africa.

She currently serves as an adviser to South Africa’s Minister of Energy and Electricity, a non-executive director at the National Transmission Company of South Africa, and an energy and infrastructure specialist at the Public Investment Corporation.

Volkswagen Group Africa said the appointment aligns with its sustainability priorities as the automotive industry increasingly focuses on energy transition and cleaner mobility solutions.

“Her appointment, experience and insights will be invaluable to our company, both in terms of energy and business, and we look forward to working with her,” said Martina Biene.

Dr Mashele holds a Master’s degree in energy studies, a BCom in economics and econometrics, and a PhD in engineering management.

She becomes the second active non-executive director on VWGA’s board, joining Yolanda Cuba, who was appointed in June 2024.