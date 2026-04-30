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Platter’s wine guide editor Philip van Zyl steps down after 28 years
Consistency
The publisher said together with his wife, Cathy van Zyl (associate editor), Philip played an important role in upholding the integrity and consistency of Platter’s, contributing significantly to its success.
Platter’s has also announced the appointment of Bubbles Hyland as general manager, where she will lead the next phase of the Guide’s evolution.
Hyland brings extensive experience across wine brands, commercial strategy, communications, and marketing, equipping her with both a respected industry voice and a strong understanding of the contemporary wine landscape.
South African wine
As founder of Well Red Co and curator of Well Red Wine Magazine, she is known for connecting producers, trade, and media through thoughtful storytelling and strategic insight. Her focus is to build on Platter’s established trajectory while evolving its relevance for a new generation of wine consumers.
“As a long-time collector of Platter’s and a follower of the Guide, it is a privilege to step into this role and become part of something that has shaped the way South African wine is experienced.”
The appointment of a new editor will be announced in due course.