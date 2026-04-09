Is your barista the 2026 Diners Club SA Barista of the Year? Entries now open

Coffee shops across the country have until 31 May to enter their standout baristas in the 2026 Diners Club SA Barista of the Year competition and showcase their skill, creativity, and passion for exceptional coffee.

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Now in its fourth year, this championship continues to go from strength to strength, cementing its reputation as a platform that celebrates and elevates South Africa’s vibrant coffee culture

The Diners Club Barista of the Year competition honours excellence in coffee craftsmanship, recognising the talented baristas — the true “day makers” who transform daily rituals into moments of delight.

It offers coffee shops and baristas a valuable opportunity to shine, inspire, and lead within the coffee community. With no entry fee required, coffee shops are encouraged to nominate their prized baristas, providing an avenue to spotlight their businesses, highlight expertise and artistry, strengthen their reputations, and attract new customers.

Participating establishments will receive a branded QR code to display in-store, inviting customers to vote for their favourite barista.

Voting will take place over one month, from 17 June-17 July 2026. The process will be seamlessly integrated into the customer experience with one vote allocated per till slip. Diners Club will actively promote the competition across its social media platforms and website, profiling participants and encouraging coffee lovers to visit, experience, and support their barista of choice.

Once the votes have been verified and tallied, the competition will culminate in August, when eight outstanding finalists will be announced, and one exceptional barista, with the highest number of votes, will claim the title of Diners Club Barista of the Year 2026.

The winner will receive a R20,000 cash prize and a trophy to be proudly exhibited at their coffee shop. In addition, the winning barista and their establishment will be featured in a video interview across Diners Club’s social media channels, as well as in an editorial feature in Signature magazine.

Additional information can be found here.