McDonald’s South Africa brings Fifa World Cup 2026 home with fan experiences and collectibles

As football fever sweeps across the globe, McDonald’s South Africa is bringing the excitement of the Fifa World Cup 2026™ closer to home with a nationwide campaign designed to unite fans through great food, exclusive collectibles, family experiences and unforgettable moments of national pride.

At the heart of the campaign is the launch of the limited-time McDonald’s Fifa World Cup™ Meal, giving fans the chance to enjoy their favourite menu items while celebrating the beautiful game. Customers who purchase the Fifa Meal (Large Big Mac Meal or 10 piece Chicken McNuggets Meal) get a free collectible cup for only R99.90.

Each Fifa World Cup™ Meal includes one of six exclusive Soccer Legend Cups, featuring football icons and fan favourites including David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, Lamine Yamal, Son Heung-min, and McDonald’s beloved Grimace character. These limited-edition collectibles bring football legends into the hands of South African fans and are set to become sought-after keepsakes throughout the tournament.

The excitement extends to younger fans too. Every Happy Meal comes with one of 12 collectible Squishmallows, ensuring that children and collectors alike can share in the World Cup excitement. Together, the Fifa Meals, Legend Cups and Squishmallows create a family-focused experience where everyone can be part of the celebration.

Beyond the meals and collectibles, McDonald’s South Africa is creating opportunities for fans to come together and celebrate. Selected restaurants across the country will host dedicated Fifa World Cup™ watch parties, transforming restaurants into vibrant gathering spaces where families, friends and football supporters can enjoy the action together. Details of participating restaurants and watch party events will be announced on McDonald’s South Africa social media platforms throughout the tournament.

The campaign also introduces Sing Loud. Sing Proud, a uniquely South African initiative encouraging fans to rally behind the national team by proudly singing the national anthem in its entirety. The campaign celebrates one of the country’s most powerful symbols of unity and encourages South Africans to come together in support of the team as they pursue football’s greatest prize.

“The national anthem is one of our country’s greatest assets and a true reflection of who we are as a nation,” says Keegan Alicks, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s South Africa. “As we support our national team on their journey to football’s biggest stage, we want every South African to feel confident to sing loudly and proudly, standing together behind the team and celebrating what unites us.”

To help fans connect more deeply with the anthem, customers can visit McDonald’s South Africa’s website to access the full national anthem and learn more about its meaning and significance.

“Football has an incredible ability to bring people together, and this campaign reflects that spirit,” adds Alicks. “Whether you’re collecting a soccer Legend Cup, adding to your Squishmallows collection, gathering with loved ones at a watch party, or singing the national anthem before kick-off, we want to create delicious feel-good moments that unite South Africans and celebrate our shared passion for the game. Sing loud. Sing proud. Let’s make delicious feel-good moments together, uniting South Africans, raising our voices and celebrating what brings us together.”

As the Fifa World Cup 2026™ kicks off, McDonald’s South Africa is ready to help fans celebrate every match, every goal and every memorable moment because the legends are coming home to you, only at McDonald’s South Africa.

About McDonald’s South Africa

McDonald’s South Africa is a leading quick-service restaurant brand committed to serving quality food and creating feel-good moments for millions of customers nationwide. As part of the global McDonald’s network, the brand continues to innovate and bring people together through great taste, convenience, and memorable experiences.



