McDonald's launches Sing Loud Sing Proud to help South Africans learn their national anthem

The anthem we all pretend to know.

As excitement builds towards the Fifa World Cup 2026, McDonald’s South Africa is helping change that through the launch of Sing Loud Sing Proud, an interactive platform designed to help South Africans learn, practise and better understand the national anthem.

The South African national anthem is one of the country’s most powerful symbols of unity. Blending five languages and carrying the story of a nation, it represents the diversity, resilience and shared identity of South Africans. Yet for many, singing every line with confidence remains a challenge.

As a proud Fifa World Cup sponsor, McDonald’s saw an opportunity to turn that shared experience into something positive – creating a simple and accessible tool that helps South Africans find their voice and connect more deeply with one of the country’s most meaningful national symbols.

“South Africans have an incredible emotional connection to our national anthem. It is one of the most beautiful symbols of who we are as a nation, yet many of us quietly struggle with parts of it,” says Krean Maistry, brand manager at McDonald’s South Africa. “Sing Loud Sing Proud gives South Africans a simple, accessible way to learn, practise and understand the anthem, helping more people sing with confidence and pride when the world is watching.”

At the heart of the campaign is an interactive microsite that allows users to practise the anthem in a fun and engaging way. Users can focus on the sections they find most challenging, follow phonetic lyrics to improve pronunciation and rehearse using a karaoke-style guide. The platform also allows users to sing into their phones, receive accuracy scores and explore the meaning behind each line of the anthem in their preferred language.

More than just a learning tool, the platform aims to encourage a deeper understanding of the anthem and the values it represents. By combining technology, education and culture, Sing Loud Sing Proud transforms a common challenge into an opportunity for learning, connection and national pride.

The campaign also extends beyond the digital space. Through a national radio competition, South Africans will have the opportunity to put their anthem knowledge to the test live on air. Participants will be challenged to continue singing when the music stops, demonstrating their confidence and newly acquired skills for the chance to win Hisense prizes.

“Great creative work often starts with a human truth,” says Keith Manning, executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris. “Many South Africans love the national anthem but don’t always know every word. Instead of drawing attention to that challenge, we wanted to create something that helps people overcome it.

“By combining phonetics, translation and interactive technology, we’ve created a tool that makes learning the anthem simple, engaging and meaningful. We’re proud that such a uniquely South African insight inspired a solution that can help more people connect with one of our country’s most powerful symbols.”

In a country as diverse as South Africa, unity is not about sameness, it’s about coming together despite our differences. The national anthem was written to do exactly that. Sing Loud Sing Proud simply gives South Africans the tools to bring those words to life with greater confidence and understanding.

And when South Africa takes to the world stage, the hope is that fans won’t simply stand for the anthem – they’ll sing it proudly, together.

For more information, or to experience Sing Loud Sing Proud, visit: https://www.mcdonalds.co.za/singloudsingproud.



