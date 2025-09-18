ThoseWhoKnowKnow: Celebrating McDonald's Chicken Foldover

It is McDonald’s 30th year in the country, and its Chicken Foldover has been on the menu for more than 20 years. To celebrate the brand has launched a nationwide campaign spotlighting the Foldover.

Bonang Mathebe and Nomzamo Mbatha for the Chicken Foldover Celebration for McDonald's (Image supplied)

“The campaign’s tagline, If You Know, You Know,’ reflects the Foldover’s growing reputation among fans as a lighter, flavour-packed option that stands apart from traditional burgers.

Crafted with two chicken patties, crisp fresh salad, and an option of McDonald’s signature garlic mayonnaise or spicy sauce, all wrapped in soft, warm flatbread, the Chicken Foldover strikes the perfect balance between flavour, freshness, and convenience.

The Foldover is a prime example of how we can offer innovative, tasty options that resonate locally while supporting our broader chicken strategy,” says Dan Padiachy, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s South Africa.

“As we celebrate three decades in South Africa, we remain committed to providing menu choices that are relevant, convenient, and, above all, delicious.”

Fresh ways to enjoy the Foldover

The campaign will also introduce fresh ways for fans to enjoy the Foldover.

Highlights include exclusive deals on the McDonald’s App, the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Greece and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 amongst other prizes, and fun features that celebrate the Foldover as the insider’s choice for flavour, enjoyment, and connection.

The Chicken Foldover is available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

If You Know, You Know. #Thosewhoknowknow #IYKYK