South Africa
Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Mann MadeCEM Africa SummiteatbigfishSafreaMscsportsmyrklTopco MediaEbony+IvoryBrave GroupDMASANewzroom AfrikaTishala CommunicationsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingKLADentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #ThoseWhoKnowKnow: Celebrating McDonald's Chicken Foldover

    It is McDonald’s 30th year in the country, and its Chicken Foldover has been on the menu for more than 20 years. To celebrate the brand has launched a nationwide campaign spotlighting the Foldover.
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Bonang Mathebe and Nomzamo Mbatha for the Chicken Foldover Celebration for McDonald's (Image supplied)
    Bonang Mathebe and Nomzamo Mbatha for the Chicken Foldover Celebration for McDonald's (Image supplied)

    “The campaign’s tagline, If You Know, You Know,’ reflects the Foldover’s growing reputation among fans as a lighter, flavour-packed option that stands apart from traditional burgers.

    Crafted with two chicken patties, crisp fresh salad, and an option of McDonald’s signature garlic mayonnaise or spicy sauce, all wrapped in soft, warm flatbread, the Chicken Foldover strikes the perfect balance between flavour, freshness, and convenience.

    The Foldover is a prime example of how we can offer innovative, tasty options that resonate locally while supporting our broader chicken strategy,” says Dan Padiachy, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s South Africa.

    “As we celebrate three decades in South Africa, we remain committed to providing menu choices that are relevant, convenient, and, above all, delicious.”

    Fresh ways to enjoy the Foldover

    The campaign will also introduce fresh ways for fans to enjoy the Foldover.

    Highlights include exclusive deals on the McDonald’s App, the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Greece and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 amongst other prizes, and fun features that celebrate the Foldover as the insider’s choice for flavour, enjoyment, and connection.

    The Chicken Foldover is available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

    If You Know, You Know. #Thosewhoknowknow #IYKYK

    Read more: Promotions, advertising, McDonald's, fast food, activations
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Creative IdeatorJohannesburgIsilumko Activate11 Sep
    Production Coordinator / Assistant Production ManagerJohannesburga Popular Bunch18 Aug
    Shop Fit and Production ManagerJohannesburga Popular Bunch18 Aug
    Event Manager and StylistCape TownUrbantonic (Pty) Ltd25 Jul
    Mid to Senior CAD DesignerJohannesburga Popular Bunch24 Jul
    More jobs
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz