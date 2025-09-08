South Africa
    Brian Cox's college living earns Emmy nod for Uber ad

    Brian Cox’s Uber One ad, in which he played a carefree college freshman more focused on Uber One for Students perks than academics, won the 2025 Emmy for Outstanding Commercial on Sunday night.
    8 Sep 2025
    The ad was a hit at the Emmy's. Source: YouTube.
    Last year, Uber launched its first campaign for Uber One for Students with Succession actor Cox. The ads featured the 78-year-old arriving on a college campus—not for classes or social life, but for the discounts. Playing up the student lifestyle, Cox was “majoring” in smoothies, “minoring” in pizza and cashing in on savings across Uber and Uber Eats.

    Developed by Special US and directed by David Shane, the campaign ran across TV, digital, social, outdoor and audio, positioning Uber One for Students as a membership worth going back to school for.

    Uber One for Students, introduced in 2023, offers the benefits of Uber One at half the price. For $4.99 a month, members get $0 delivery fees, up to 10% off orders, 6% Uber One credits on rides, member-only pricing and discounts with partner brands.

    The campaign capped a series of activations for Uber One for Students, including a campus tour and “The One Shop,” which brought exclusive deals and experiences to colleges in the US..

