    ACA launches white paper on AI: a call for informed, responsible adoption across the industry

    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has released Marketing with Machines: AI and the Future of Advertising and Communications in South Africa - an ACA Future Industry Committee initiative authored by Jarred Cinman (CEO, VML South Africa) and Tim Spira (head of marketing technology, data and insights, Investec), with contributions from leading industry professionals.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    8 Sep 2025
    The paper was introduced during a webinar held on Thursday, 4 September, moderated by Gillian Rightford (executive director, ACA), with a closing panel featuring Musa Kalenga (Group CEO, Brave Group Holdings), Mpume Ngobese (partner and co-managing director, Joe Public) and Gail Schimmel (CEO, Advertising Regulatory Board), alongside the authors.

    From the outset the message was clear: artificial intelligence is no longer a distant idea; it is already reshaping how brands grow, how agencies create, and how marketers deliver value. The question for leaders is not if AI will change our industry, but how we adapt, compete and thrive.

    The white paper focuses on four priorities for the sector:

    • Opportunities and risks: where AI can improve strategy, creativity, production and measurement — and the risks (quality, disclosure, bias, IP and privacy) that must be actively managed.
    • The evolving role and shape of the agency: a shift from execution to orchestration, with humans setting direction, judgement and standards while machines assist with scale, personalisation and optimisation.
    • Workforce implications: the move toward a diamond-shaped organisation raises a critical question about junior pathways — if entry points shrink, where will tomorrow’s senior talent come from? Referenced analysis projects that about 7.5% of agency jobs (US, by 2030) could be automated, even as demand grows for higher-order problem-solving roles.
    • Ethical, legal and financial considerations: practical guidance on policy, procurement, disclosure and governance while formal regulation catches up.

      Tim Spira said: “The real shift isn’t just speed - it’s the operating model. Marketing is moving from execution to orchestration. Teams need the right skills mix, measurement and incentives, or you end up with output without outcomes.”

    Building on this, the paper highlights day-to-day adoption already underway across briefing, ideation, asset versioning, testing and reporting - and stresses the need for governance, training and talent pipelines so the industry captures efficiency and effectiveness gains without hollowing out its future.

      Jarred Cinman noted: “This is the moment for us to take AI seriously and consider the impact it will have on jobs in our industry and country. One thing is certain is the big tech players are not going to slow down to let us catch our breath. If we want to protect jobs and set standards we need to act.”

      As she opened the session, Gillian Rightford set the tone: “This is an extremely important time forthe industry. The document doesn’t claim to have all the answers - at times it poses more questions - but its purpose is to provide direction. This is a global conversation; we are engaging with think tanks and initiatives around the world, and we are all grappling with it at the same pace.”

    What followed made that clear - practical guidance over hype, the right questions over easy answers - and a standing invitation for the industry to engage.

    Take the next step

    Download the white paper: this is essential reading for agencies and marketers who need to understand what’s changing, how to handle it, and how to plan responsibly for AI-enabled work. Start here: Marketing with Machines Paper

    If you missed the event, watch the webinar replay here: Marketing with Machines Launch Webinar

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
