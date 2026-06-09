Food Lover’s Market collects 16 million meals for FoodForward SA

Food Lover’s Market’s 10th annual Hunger Month campaign in May 2026 collected 16,357,829 meals or R7.7m — 50% above its initial 10-million-meal target — for FoodForward SA.

Image supplied.

Because all the food redistributed by FoodForward SA is donated, the organisation’s cost per meal is just R0.47.

This enables an efficient food recovery and distribution network that recovers quality surplus food from going to waste and delivers it to communities facing food insecurity.

According to FoodForward SA’s State of Household Food Insecurity in South Africa report, nearly 70% of households are experiencing chronic food insecurity, while millions of tonnes of edible food continue to go to waste annually.

“Hunger Month demonstrates what is possible when people take small actions consistently,” said Andy Du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA.

“As food insecurity and malnutrition continue to worsen, we need to scale up our efforts to reach as many vulnerable communities as possible.

“We are deeply grateful to Food Lover’s Market, its suppliers, customers, and staff for delivering such an impactful campaign.

“Their collective support will help provide nutritious food to nearly one million vulnerable people across South Africa, while reinforcing the power of collaboration in addressing hunger at scale.”

The campaign was supported by all the Food Lover's family of brands, including Food Lover's Market, FreshStop, VetSmart, Food Lover's Eatery, and Market Liquors.

Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group, thanked the customers for their generosity in helping FoodForward SA and its network of community partners support families and communities across South Africa.

“As I reflect on that number, I am filled with gratitude. Not only for the meals themselves, but for what they represent, thousands of people are choosing to help others at a time when many are facing challenges of their own.”