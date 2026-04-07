Checkers Hyper enters a new era with opening of in-store Nespresso Coffee Experience

Checkers Hyper has launched a dedicated Nespresso shop-in-shop at its Centurion Mall store in Tshwane, marking a strategic move to bring premium coffee experiences directly into everyday retail environments.

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The concept reflects the rapid evolution of South Africa’s coffee market, where convenience and quality are increasingly intertwined.

With an estimated 22.7 million South Africans drinking coffee daily, the category is experiencing strong momentum, having grown by 15% year-on-year in 2025. Growth is expected to continue at close to 12% annually through to 2029, driven largely by younger, urban consumers seeking café-quality experiences at home.

The in-store Nespresso space offers a curated, specialist environment within the supermarket, allowing customers to explore the brand’s range of coffee blends, machines and accessories while benefiting from the convenience of a broader grocery shop.

It effectively bridges the gap between traditional retail and experiential discovery, a key trend shaping modern consumer expectations.

The partnership also extends beyond physical retail.

Nespresso pods are now available via Checkers Sixty 60in select areas of Cape Town and Johannesburg, reinforcing an omnichannel approach that meets consumers wherever they choose to shop.

According to Checkers COO Willem Hunlun, the move is rooted in shifting consumer behaviour. As more shoppers look to replicate café-style experiences at home, integrating premium coffee into the grocery environment makes these products more accessible and discoverable.

For Nespresso, the collaboration represents a strategic expansion of its retail footprint. By embedding its offering within high-traffic supermarket environments, the brand is able to reach a broader audience while maintaining its hallmark premium positioning.

“Expanding accessibility is one of the key levers to unlock the full potential of the coffee capsules category. Through our partnership with Checkers, we are accelerating this ambition with a true omnichannel approach — ensuring availability both online and in select Checkers stores bringing the Nespresso Coffee Experience directly to consumers where they are," says Gabriel Nobre, CEO of Nespresso South Africa.

"This allows us to reach more consumers, more conveniently, while maintaining the high-quality experience that defines Nespresso."

A second shop-in-shop is already planned for Checkers Hyper Paarl Junction in the Western Cape, signalling confidence in the model and its potential to scale.

More broadly, the launch underscores a key shift in retail: supermarkets are no longer just places to buy essentials. They are increasingly becoming destinations where consumers can engage with brands, explore premium categories and access elevated experiences, all within a single, convenient space.