Nespresso SA makes capsule returns simpler with Ram Couriers

Nespresso South Africa has announced a new partnership with Ram Hand-to-Hand Couriers, to expand its capsule recycling programme, making it even easier and more convenient for customers to recycle their used aluminium capsules.

Through this collaboration, customers can now hand over their used Nespresso capsules to a Ram courier during any Ram delivery, even when the parcel being delivered is not a Nespresso order.

The additional collection service is offered free of charge and forms part of Nespresso’s ongoing commitment to making capsule recycling simple and accessible for consumers.

Aluminium is used for Nespresso capsules because it preserves the freshness and aromas of high-quality coffee by providing a strong barrier against oxygen, light and humidity. It is also continuously recyclable, making it an ideal material within a circular system where resources can be reused repeatedly.

“Making recycling as easy and accessible as possible for our customers is a key priority for Nespresso. By partnering with Ram, we are expanding the ways South Africans can return their used capsules, ensuring that the materials can be recovered and given a second life,” says Gabriel Nobre, CEO of Nespresso South Africa.

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Following circularity principles, Nespresso focuses on using resources responsibly across its value chain while maximising their value through reuse and recycling. In South Africa, the brand has developed a recycling system designed to ensure that used capsules are properly recovered and repurposed.

Multiple ways to recycle capsules

Book a capsule collection online when placing an order through Nespresso’s website or app



Hand capsules to a Ram courier during any Ram delivery, regardless of what parcel is being delivered



Drop off used capsules at any Nespresso boutique across South Africa

Expanded recycling access across South Africa

In addition to these options, Nespresso South Africa has also established a growing network of dedicated recycling collection points to make capsule returns even more convenient.

Customers can drop off used capsules at more than 15 recycling points located within @home stores nationwide, as well as at dedicated collection points in Steyn City and Dainfern residential estates.

These additional sites further strengthen the accessibility of Nespresso’s recycling programme, ensuring more South Africans can easily participate in giving their capsules a second life.

Once collected, the capsules are sent to Oricol Environmental Services, Nespresso’s local recycling partner in South Africa.

At Oricol’s facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the aluminium and coffee grounds are separated. The coffee grounds are composted into natural fertilizer, while the aluminium undergoes further recycling and is reused in the production of new aluminium products.

“This collaboration with Nespresso demonstrates how logistics can play a meaningful role in supporting responsible consumption. By enabling customers to return their used capsules through our delivery network, we are helping make recycling more convenient and accessible. It’s a practical example of how partnerships can create small actions that collectively make a difference,” says Graeme Lazarus, managing director at Ram Hand-to-Hand Couriers.

Supporting a circular coffee system

This circular approach forms part of Nespresso South Africa’s broader sustainability commitments. The market recently achieved B Corp certification, joining Nespresso globally as part of a community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Initiatives such as capsule recycling contribute to the environmental pillar of the certification by supporting responsible resource use and waste reduction.

Nespresso aims to make it as easy as possible for customers to participate in its recycling programme and contribute to a circular approach to coffee.

As Global Recycling Day is observed on 18 March, Nespresso South Africa encourages coffee lovers to give their used capsules a second life, ensuring that every cup of coffee can continue its journey beyond the cup.