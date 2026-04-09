Gamechanger HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir arrives in South Africa

The Department of Health has announced the arrival of the first shipment of the HIV prevention drug, Lenacapavir, to the country. The initial batch, totalling about 37,920 doses, was received last week.

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As a twice-yearly injectable administered to HIV-negative individuals, it stands as one of the most effective pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) options on offer.

“This is part of integrated, differentiated and people-centred HIV prevention services, offering new hope for people who face barriers to existing HIV prevention methods.

“Lenacapavir will boost the country’s efforts to reduce new HIV infections to end Aids as a public health threat by 2030 and sustain the HIV response after 2030 in line with the Global AIDS Strategy for 2026–2030,” the department said.

“This six-monthly injectable arrived in the country last week on Thursday, and it is expected to expand HIV prevention choices, improve adherence, especially amongst the most vulnerable priority groups, including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers, men having sex with men, among others.

“Lenacapavir is a preventive medicine, not a vaccine, considered one of the most exciting HIV prevention advances in years," said the department.

The South African National Aids Council (SANAC) has welcomed the arrival of this first batch of the "game-changing" drug.

In a statement, SANAC indicated that it is actively collaborating with key stakeholders to advance discussions on access pathways, including licensing, for the local manufacturing of lenacapavir.

Stakeholders are using this strategic initiative to enhance sustainability, affordability, and equity while positioning South Africa to support regional production, where the need for the drug is greatest.

“South Africa’s pioneering of local manufacturing represents an important step towards strengthening the region and the continent’s capacity to expand sustainable access to life-saving health commodities, while promoting self-reliance,” said SANAC CEO Dr Thembisile Xulu, who chairs the Ad Hoc Committee on Lenacapavir Voluntary Licensing.

SANAC is working closely with the Department of Health and the Presidency on the rollout of the drug.

They will announce the official launch date and provide updates on the licensing process, along with a phased implementation plan, soon.