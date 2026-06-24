Why Africa is no longer waiting to shape its smoke-free future

Africa is stepping into a more active and influential role in shaping the future of smoke-free innovation, moving beyond its traditional position as a recipient of global strategies.

Daniel Gyefour argues Africa must shape its own harm-reduction strategies, as Philip Morris South Africa expands its smoke-free push across the continent. (Image supplied.)

The appointment of Daniel Gyefour as director of Smoke-Free Products for sub-Saharan Africa at Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) signals a growing focus on the region.

It also highlights a familiar tension: How much of Africa’s “leadership” in harm reduction is genuinely locally driven, and how much is shaped by multinational agendas.

A strategic shift, not a sudden one

For years, Africa has largely been on the receiving end of global health strategies, particularly in tobacco control. That narrative is now being reframed, with companies like Philip Morris International positioning the continent as an emerging hub for smoke-free innovation.

Gyefour’s role spans multiple markets, including South Africa, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, and is geared towards accelerating the shift away from combustible cigarettes. The emphasis is on alternatives such as e-vapour products, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco devices.

While these products are often presented as less harmful than traditional cigarettes, they are not risk-free, and their long-term impact remains part of an ongoing global debate.

The reality on the ground

The push for smoke-free alternatives comes against a backdrop of stubbornly high smoking rates. Across sub-Saharan Africa, prevalence sits between roughly 17% and 19%, translating into tens of millions of smokers.

In many markets, cigarettes remain the dominant and often cheapest option, raising questions about how quickly alternatives can realistically scale, especially in price-sensitive economies.

There are also broader structural issues at play: regulation varies widely across countries, public awareness is uneven, and trust in both government and corporate messaging can be fragile.

“Local insight” and its limits

A central argument behind the current strategy is that solutions need to be grounded in local realities. Gyefour has been explicit about the risks of applying global models without adaptation, pointing to affordability, access and cultural context as critical factors.

That argument is difficult to dispute. But it also sits alongside a commercial objective: expanding the footprint of smoke-free products in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

This dual narrative, public health on one hand, market expansion on the other, is not new, and continues to shape how these initiatives are received.

A multi-product play

PMSA’s approach is not tied to a single product category. Instead, it is rolling out a mix of options, including nicotine pouches, heated tobacco and e-cigarettes, under brands developed by its parent company, Philip Morris International.

The rationale is choice: different markets, and different consumers, require different solutions. In practice, it is also a way to test which products gain traction in varied economic and regulatory environments.

What happens next

Africa’s role in the global smoke-free conversation is clearly evolving. There is more investment, more focus and more acknowledgement that strategies cannot simply be imported.

But the bigger question is whether this shift will translate into meaningful public health outcomes, or primarily into new growth markets for tobacco alternatives.

For now, both dynamics are in play. And as companies deepen their presence across the continent, scrutiny is unlikely to fade.