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    African Union backs IABC Africa conference in Cape Town

    The International Association of Business Communicators Africa Region (IABC Africa) has joined forces with the African Union (AU) and AUDA-NEPAD for the 2026 IABC Africa Conference, set to take place in Cape Town from 21 to 23 October.
    16 Jul 2026
    16 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Leading organisations

    This partnership unites two leading pan-African organisations with a shared mission: advancing Africa’s development through innovative and strategic communication.

    The 2026 IABC Africa Conference is the continent’s premier gathering for communication professionals. It will bring together senior leaders from business, government, development, academia, and civil society. The conference offers a high-profile platform to shape and amplify Africa’s story at a time of rapid transformation.

    Attendees will engage in thought leadership discussions on communicating Africa’s development agenda and explore how professional, ethical, and effective communication drives trust, influence, and impact.

    African future

    “This partnership highlights the crucial role of communication in shaping Africa’s future,” said Dr Adeyemi Opeyemi, Chair of IABC Africa.

    “Working with the AU and AUDA-NEPAD strengthens the link between policy, development, and the professionals in the public and private sectors telling Africa’s story with clarity and credibility.”

    Commenting on the partnership, Zipporah Maubane, head of communications and advocacy at AUDA-NEPAD explains "Achieving the ambitions of Agenda 2063 is a shared responsibility and strategic communication is fundamental to building a shared understanding, strengthening trust and mobilising collective action. Through our partnership with IABC Africa, we look forward to engaging communication professionals from across the continent to explore how effective communication can accelerate Africa's development priorities and ensure our stories, innovations and progress resonates both within Africa and around the world."

    Read more: conference, Africa, African Union, Cape Town
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