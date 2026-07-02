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Publicis Groupe Africa appoints managing director: Rest of Africa
Effective immediately. Khobane joins the company's executive committee and will report directly to Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.
Khobane brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across media, entertainment, digital platforms and pan-African business growth.
Most recently, he served as Special Advisor and Head of Entertainment at The Akuna Group, advising on strategic partnerships, impact investments and digital transformation initiatives across the continent.
Leadership roles
He has held several senior leadership roles on the continent, including managing director of Amazon Prime Video sub-Saharan Africa, CEO of SuperSport, and group executive for general entertainment at MultiChoice Group, where he led large-scale operations across multiple African markets.
Throughout his career, Khobane has built a strong track record of driving growth, transformation and commercial performance, with experience spanning regional expansion strategy, strategic partnerships with leading telecommunications companies, multi-country operations management, and the development of high-performing teams across Africa.
He holds a Master of Management degree specialising in Strategic Marketing from Wits Business School and is a graduate of the TRIUM Global Executive MBA programme.
Commenting on the appointment, Govender says, "Gideon's deep understanding of African markets, proven leadership capabilities, and passion for building businesses make him exceptionally well positioned to lead and accelerate our growth ambitions across key African markets."