Philip Morris SA expands smoke-free portfolio with launch of Veev

With the launch of its latest electronic vapour product, Veev, in South Africa, Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) has strengthened its portfolio of smoke-free alternatives — advancing Philip Morris International’s (PMI) global vision of a smoke-free future and its goal to have two-thirds of net revenue come from smoke-free products by 2030.

Image supplied

Through this move, PMSA now offers adult smokers innovative alternatives that eliminate combustion, including heated tobacco devices IQOS, oral nicotine pouches ZYN, and the latest addition of VEEV.

This expansion by PMSA places South Africa among only 20 countries worldwide with the complete trio of smoke-free product categories from PMI, a milestone that underscores PMSA’s commitment to delivering choice and diversity to adult smokers and advancing toward a smoke-free future.

A bold vision for a smoke-free future

The global smoke-free champion is responding with a bold vision: to replace every cigarette for adults who would otherwise smoke with science-based, smoke-free alternatives. Having invested more than $14bn globally since 2008 into research, product development, and commercialisation of better alternatives to smoking, they are pioneering an approach where innovation and design meet public-health priorities

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates there are 1.3 billion smokers, highlighting the urgency of scalable solutions.

PMI’s smoke-free products are now available in 97 markets and used by more than 41 million legal-age consumers worldwide, with the ambition that by 2030, over two-thirds of net revenues will come from these innovative alternatives.

“Adult smokers in South Africa now have more options than before when considering scientifically substantiated alternatives to smoking,” said Jonathan Kwak, director of Smoke-Free Products at PMSA. “Adult smokers' acceptance of better alternatives to cigarettes is a critical component in our effort to move away from cigarettes entirely”, he adds.

Recognising that no single product meets all adult smokers’ needs, the introduction of a comprehensive range of smoke-free alternatives in South Africa is imperative. The smoke-free range is designed not only to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals found in the smoke of cigarettes but also to fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

While Philip Morris International offers a range of alternatives, the company emphasises that the best choice for smokers is to quit all tobacco and nicotine use completely. For those who don’t, switching entirely to smoke-free products can significantly reduce exposure to harmful chemicals produced by burning tobacco—the main cause of smoking-related diseases. These smoke-free products are not risk-free, as they contain nicotine, which is addictive.

“With our expanding offering, we aim to accelerate South Africa’s transition to a smoke-free future, aligning with harm-reduction principles already embraced in other public-health fields”, Kwak concludes.