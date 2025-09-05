Zyn expands portfolio with new variant flavours and strengths

Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) has broadened its Zyn portfolio with the introduction of new flavours and nicotine strength options, underscoring its strategy to accelerate the shift toward smoke-free alternatives for adult nicotine users in South Africa.

Image supplied

The expanded range includes Apple Mint, Spearmint, and Citrus flavours, alongside two new nicotine strength variants: 1.5 mg (X-Low) for adult users who prefer a lighter nicotine experience or are new to nicotine pouches, and 11 mg for experienced pouch users seeking a higher-strength option.

Responding to consumer preferences

The launch builds on the growing popularity of nicotine pouches as part of the smoke-free product category, with Zyn aiming to cater to a wider spectrum of adult consumer needs and taste profiles.

Image supplied

“We are not just expanding our portfolio—we are giving consumers more ways to personalise their experience and completely switch to a better alternative to smoking,” said Jonathan Kwak, director of Smoke-Free Products at PMSA.

Strategic positioning in a shifting market

Nicotine pouch adoption is increasing globally, with the category positioned as part of the broader harm-reduction debate.

In South Africa, ongoing discussions around new tobacco and nicotine regulations are expected to shape the landscape for smoke-free products.

Kwak emphasised the company’s long-term vision: “This is more than just a variant launch. It’s a continuation of our mission to bring an end to cigarettes by offering science-backed alternatives for adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking.”

Looking ahead

The introduction of both lower and higher nicotine strength options reflects a broader strategy to increase accessibility and consumer choice, while reinforcing Zyn’s role in Philip Morris International’s global transformation agenda toward a smoke-free future.

While the company stresses that quitting all tobacco and nicotine products remains the best health option, it positions Zyn as a “better alternative” for adults who would otherwise continue smoking.