Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Assistant Store Manager Johannesburg
- Assistant Store Manager Cape Town
- Customer Service (UK) Work from home Cape Town
- Customer Service Cape Town
Zyn expands portfolio with new variant flavours and strengths
The expanded range includes Apple Mint, Spearmint, and Citrus flavours, alongside two new nicotine strength variants: 1.5 mg (X-Low) for adult users who prefer a lighter nicotine experience or are new to nicotine pouches, and 11 mg for experienced pouch users seeking a higher-strength option.
Responding to consumer preferences
The launch builds on the growing popularity of nicotine pouches as part of the smoke-free product category, with Zyn aiming to cater to a wider spectrum of adult consumer needs and taste profiles.
“We are not just expanding our portfolio—we are giving consumers more ways to personalise their experience and completely switch to a better alternative to smoking,” said Jonathan Kwak, director of Smoke-Free Products at PMSA.
Strategic positioning in a shifting market
Nicotine pouch adoption is increasing globally, with the category positioned as part of the broader harm-reduction debate.
In South Africa, ongoing discussions around new tobacco and nicotine regulations are expected to shape the landscape for smoke-free products.
Kwak emphasised the company’s long-term vision: “This is more than just a variant launch. It’s a continuation of our mission to bring an end to cigarettes by offering science-backed alternatives for adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking.”
Looking ahead
The introduction of both lower and higher nicotine strength options reflects a broader strategy to increase accessibility and consumer choice, while reinforcing Zyn’s role in Philip Morris International’s global transformation agenda toward a smoke-free future.
While the company stresses that quitting all tobacco and nicotine products remains the best health option, it positions Zyn as a “better alternative” for adults who would otherwise continue smoking.