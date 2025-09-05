South Africa
    Why top brands invest in first impressions to win at trade shows

    In the world of exhibitions, first impressions aren’t optional. Research shows it takes just three to five seconds for an attendee to decide whether to engage with a booth or walk past it.
    5 Sep 2025
    5 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In that brief window, colour, lighting, layout and signage determine whether a brand stands out in a crowded hall or fades into the background.

    The stand as strategy

    While building a booth may seem straightforward, designing one that attracts and retains attention is a strategic exercise.

    A well-conceived stand is more than aesthetics – it aligns with a company’s objectives, directs traffic flow, facilitates private discussions, and creates memorable engagement.

    With marketing budgets under pressure, exhibition spaces must justify their value. For exhibitors, that means focusing on return on investment (ROI) and ensuring that every element of a stand – from visitor experience to co-exhibitor management – supports business outcomes.

    Function over form

    The function of a booth often defines its success. Stands that incorporate practical features such as intuitive layouts, clear branding, and purposeful private areas can deliver more meaningful engagement.

    Increasingly, psychology and visual cohesion play a central role in design, with experience-led environments proving more effective than static displays.

    Industry experts note that no single template works across all businesses. Every brand, sector, and event requires a tailored approach, reflecting the unique identity and objectives of the exhibitor.

    Learning from case studies

    Recent showcases illustrate the point. At WTM Africa 2024, Botswana Tourism’s stand was recognised for its ability to balance high traffic with private business spaces.

    The design incorporated mirrored reception points to ease congestion and created visibility for 20 co-exhibitors without diluting the overall brand.

    Similarly, at Decorex Cape Town, collaboration between builders and designers highlighted the value of co-creation. The result was a stand that married technical precision with creative expression, engaging both the exhibitor and the audience.

    A shifting landscape

    As exhibitions expand across the African continent, cross-border builds are becoming increasingly common. New venues and conference-led events are emerging, driven by growing demand for dialogue and regional trade.

    For exhibitors, this growth presents both opportunities and challenges: managing costs, navigating logistics, and ensuring consistency across diverse markets.

    To succeed, businesses need reliable partners and networks capable of handling builds across multiple territories. The ability to deliver quality, consistency, and efficiency across borders is now a prerequisite rather than a differentiator.

    The bigger picture

    Exhibitions remain a key platform for brand visibility and business development, but the stakes are higher. Stands are no longer judged on design alone – they must deliver measurable results, from lead generation to client retention.

    Ultimately, the most impactful stands are those that combine creativity with strategy, aesthetics with function, and vision with execution.

    In a world of tightening budgets and increasing competition, the booth is more than a physical space – it is a business asset that can shape perceptions, influence decisions, and open doors.

