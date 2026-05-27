Halo has branded a new Rosebank lifestyle hub — here’s what Nine Yards looks like

Independent Johannesburg agency Halo has developed the name and visual identity for Nine Yards, a new Rosebank lifestyle precinct in Johannesburg that combines food, wellness, culture and retail in a connected mixed-use urban development.

The new precinct was designed by Halo. Source: Supplied.

Situated at the corner of Chester Road and Jan Smuts Avenue, neighbouring The Gardenshop nursery and connected to Lumley House and Rosebank Office Park, Nine Yards reflects a growing shift in how Johannesburg’s social spaces are being designed: less as shopping destinations and more as integrated community environments.

A walkable, design-led precinct where food, wellness, lifestyle, art and culture are designed to coexist seamlessly.

A name that does the work

The name carries two truths at once. After collaborating with the architects, landscape artists and developers, Halo stumbled across an unignorable truth. The development was the merging of nine original Rosebank properties. The name of the precinct was right in front of them – Nine Yards.

Layered into that is the familiar idiom: going the whole nine yards, completeness, generosity, the commitment to doing things properly. Together, the two readings describe a destination that earns your time rather than simply competing for it. For Halo, the naming process became a way of defining not only what the precinct is, but how people would experience it.

The brand inside the brand

Nine Yards presented a particular design challenge: how do you build an identity strong enough to anchor a destination, yet open enough to house everything within it - food, wellness, lifestyle, culture, and whatever comes next? The answer, as it turned out, came from the space itself.

Just as the nine plots flex and fit within a pre-defined municipal block, occupying exactly as much space as they can without feeling cramped, the identity operates on the same principle, expanding and contracting, always making room. The mark is built like a piece of architecture: fixed, considered edgings, deliberate structure, and at its centre a hollowed-out core that functions as a malleable window, assuming the shape of its environment and allowing moments to be perceived through it rather than branded over.

The result is an identity shift that feels relaxed and intuitive while remaining highly considered in its construction, mirroring the experience of the precinct itself.

“The challenge was finding the balance between cohesion and character,” says Kelly Brazier, creative director at Halo. “We needed a design system strong enough to define the destination, but flexible enough to let each space speak for itself. The brand lives between architecture, design and culture, so it had to feel rooted in place, not simply applied to it.”

Identity as architecture

With this many operators under one roof, the identity had one job: not to compete for attention, but to create the conditions for it. The visual language holds nine individual spaces legibly within one coherent system. It shifts depending on context, present enough to anchor the destination and restrained enough to let each space fully breathe. At its best, it functions less like a brand mark and more like a window, revealing what's inside rather than obscuring it.

Built to flex

Every element of the system was designed to live comfortably at any scale, from large-format wayfinding down to the smallest touchpoint, holding together structurally while leaving room to evolve as Nine Yards itself grows and changes. It is a brand that doesn't seek to dictate experience, but quietly and confidently supports it.

A different kind of landmark

Nine Yards reflects something genuinely shifting in how social spaces are being conceived in Johannesburg. A move away from spectacle and towards places that reward time spent, that reveal themselves slowly and improve with familiarity.

By treating its naming and identity as parts of the built environment rather than an overlay added afterwards, Halo helped shape not only how Nine Yards looks but how it is experienced.