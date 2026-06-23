WPP and Meta expand partnership with new creative AI pilot

WPP and Meta have broadened their long-standing partnership, building on years of collaboration.

WPP will become the first advertising partner to pilot Meta's new creative solution. Source: Supplied.

Creative solution

WPP will become the first advertising partner to pilot Meta's new creative solution, built to navigate creative strategy and optimisation, currently in testing, for brands to analyse and suggest improvements for creative performance. It will be integrated directly into WPP Open, WPP’s pioneering agentic marketing platform.

The partnership addresses a critical need for advertisers. In Q1 for 2026, global ad impressions across Meta increased by 19%. With more than 3.5 billion people using at least one of Meta’s apps every day, the ability to optimise ad creatives for this ecosystem is paramount to driving client growth.

This planned integration enables WPP teams to turn campaign performance data into a clear creative playbook with AI, allowing marketers to move beyond guesswork, easily identify high-performing creative, generate new concepts and validate them with robust testing. Agency teams can seamlessly diagnose, generate and scale winning creative for the world’s biggest brands without adding new workflows.

The platform is built around capabilities including:

A dedicated space for creative strategy and optimisation: A collaborative space for both creative and media teams, this solution translates campaign insights into your next creative decisions in real time, closing the loop between what's performing and what comes next.

Brand memory: Learn about a brand's identity and tone from existing ads and utilise these insights for creative generation capabilities within the tool. Marketers can refine their brand memory to accurately scale creative production without sacrificing consistency.

Agency-ready from the start: Enables WPP agency teams to diagnose, generate and scale high-performing creative for clients without changing their process.

By embedding this advanced capability within WPP Open, WPP ensures its clients more robustly benefit from AI-driven creative intelligence at scale, strengthening its position as the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands.

Unilever

Unilever will serve as the inaugural client for the integration, emphasising its leadership in modern, creator‑led brand building powered by technology. The brand will receive early, beta access and the ability to shape the product at its earliest stages.

Selina Sykes, global VP, digital, social and AI transformation, beauty & wellbeing, Unilever, said: "We believe the future of advertising lies at the intersection of creativity and technology. Being an early partner with WPP for Meta’s latest tool gives us the opportunity to shape a solution that helps our brands move faster, create smarter and connect with consumers more effectively across the platforms where they spend their time."

Elav Horwitz, chief innovation officer, WPP, said, “The future of creative effectiveness is here, and it starts with better insights, not just what worked, but why. From there, the best ideas emerge. And with the right tools, those ideas move faster from brief to impact than ever before. With this newest Meta solution, we are arming our teams with a deeper understanding of what is performing well for our clients and why, so they can make smarter, more effective creative decisions, faster. This is how we close the gap between creativity and media, turning insights into ideas and ideas into measurable impact.”

Nick Baughan, director of global agencies, Meta, said: "Creative teams shouldn't have to wait for a readout to know what's landing. We're putting Meta's creative intelligence directly into the tools WPP account teams already use, cutting the distance between insight and action so they can move faster for their clients."

Meta is currently testing this experience with WPP and Unilever, with plans to roll out in the coming months.