Tractor strengthens roadside digital network with new sites

Tractor Outdoor has expanded its digital footprint with the addition of several new sites across Cape Town and Johannesburg, further strengthening its national network while reinforcing its dominance in the Western Cape. With the latest additions, Tractor will now operate 32 digital roadside sites across the Mother City, giving advertisers access to greater reach and more comprehensive coverage in key commuter, retail and lifestyle corridors.

The expansion includes the launch of a brand-new digital site along the high-traffic R27 corridor in Sunningdale, as well as two new Tygervalley digital sites expected to go live in the coming weeks. In Johannesburg, Tractor has also expanded its Gauteng digital presence through the conversion of two existing Rosebank landscape sites into portrait-format digital screens, while two new large-format Sandton Central digital sites are set to launch in July.

For Tractor, however, its Cape Town growth story is of special significance. While Gauteng might still lead South Africa’s overall outdoor media landscape, the Western Cape is increasingly becoming one of the country’s most sought-after regions for premium DOOH advertising, says Steve Duck, Chief Revenue Officer: Media at Tractor Outdoor.

“Cape Town offers a very different media environment to other major South African metros. You have an audience drawn to a very specific lifestyle, strong economic activity, significantly less roadside clutter and stricter bylaws, which creates exceptional opportunities for brands wanting to cut through the noise. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen demand consistently increase from advertisers looking for premium digital exposure in the Western Cape, and these new sites form part of our ongoing investment in the region.”

Duck says that the new additions are set to significantly expand Tractor’s reach across several of Cape Town’s fastest-growing commuter and lifestyle corridors. Already live, Tractor’s new R27 Sunningdale digital site is positioned along the busy West Coast Road arterial, connecting Cape Town to the broader West Coast corridor and key retail destinations including Table Bay Mall and West Coast Village. The site delivers more than 30,000 monthly impressions and reaches over 13,400 consumers, offering advertisers exposure along one of the city’s busiest commuter and lifestyle routes.

Meanwhile, the two upcoming Tygervalley digital sites will strengthen Tractor’s footprint across Cape Town’s high-value Northern Suburbs catchment area. Located along the Tygervalley corridor near key retail, business and lifestyle destinations such as Willowbridge Shopping Centre, Tygervalley Shopping Centre and the Durbanville Wine Valley, the sites collectively deliver more than 30,000 monthly impressions and target affluent, lifestyle-oriented audiences with real spending power.

“As brands place increasing focus on measurable impact and audience relevance, roadside digital has emerged a champion in iconic presence, reach and attention quality. Success remains contingent on being positioned in the right environments, which we believe these new sites deliver excellently on.”

While Cape Town remains central to Tractor’s strategic expansion drive, Tractor’s Gauteng growth continues in parallel. The media owner recently converted one landscape format site into two portrait-format digital screens positioned along Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank, one of Johannesburg’s busiest routes. Together, the sites deliver 1.2 million monthly impressions and reach more than 218,000 consumers. The move to portrait format provides advertisers with a larger, more visually impactful canvas that stands out in busy urban environments, while also lending itself particularly well to mobile-first creative and categories such as retail, beauty, finance, technology and entertainment.

In Sandton, two new large-format digital sites located opposite Sandton Gautrain Station, Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are expected to launch in July. Positioned at the bustling intersection of Rivonia Road and 5th Street, the sites will deliver a reach of more than 134,000 consumers and over 639,000 monthly impressions, giving advertisers exposure within one of Africa’s busiest business districts.

Duck says the broader expansion reflects rising advertiser demand for premium, data-backed digital roadside inventory. “DOOH’s star has continued to climb among advertisers, because it offers the golden trinity of presence, reach and measurability.

“Moreover, Cape Town is evolving into one of the country’s most exciting roadside digital markets. As advertisers look for new opportunities that deliver both scale and standout, we believe the Western Cape will play an increasingly pivotal role in national campaign planning going forward.”



