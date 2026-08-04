Tractor sets transparency benchmark with independently audited portfolio and compliance

As legal compliance continues to dominate conversations across South Africa's out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry, Tractor Outdoor is reinforcing its commitment to transparency and responsible media ownership through an independently audited portfolio and the country's first integrated legal compliance planning functionality.

Tractor Outdoor has appointed Outdoor Auditors to independently verify the permit status of every site in its national portfolio, with those findings integrated directly into the Outdoor Auditors planning platform. The result is a new level of transparency, enabling advertisers, agencies and clients to independently verify the legal status of Tractor Outdoor inventory as part of the planning process.

Over the past several months, Tractor Outdoor has worked alongside Outdoor Auditors, South Africa's leading independent OOH auditing specialist, to help shape the development of a legal compliance solution that provides advertisers and agencies with greater visibility into the legal status of outdoor advertising inventory.

The result is an industry-first integration that places independently verified legal compliance information directly within the Outdoor Auditors planning platform, making Tractor Outdoor the first media owner in South Africa to offer this capability. During the initial rollout, Tractor Outdoor will be the only media owner to offer this functionality before it is made available more broadly across the industry.

The initiative comes at a time when the outdoor advertising industry is experiencing increased scrutiny around legal compliance, highlighting the growing importance of transparency, governance and brand safety in media planning.

Rather than reacting to industry developments, Tractor Outdoor has proactively worked with Outdoor Auditors to independently review and verify the legal status of its portfolio, recognising that advertiser confidence is built on more than audience delivery alone.

"This wasn't something we started because of recent events," says Michael Brits, head of development at Tractor Outdoor. “Managing permits, renewals and council approvals has always been part of how we manage our portfolio. Working with Outdoor Auditors allowed us to take that discipline one step further by independently verifying every site and making that information visible to our clients.

"The audit was commissioned by Tractor Outdoor at its own cost and conducted entirely at arm's length. No site was excluded. The results are what they are. This is the first time a South African OOH operator has submitted its full permit portfolio to independent third-party verification and published the outcome at site level. That's a significant step forward for transparency in our industry."

Outdoor Auditors says the collaboration demonstrates how independent verification can improve confidence across the industry.

"Transparency only works if the evaluation is completely independent," says Erik Warburg, director at Outdoor Auditors. "Our new legality layer on our planning tool applies a strict four-category methodology, requiring verifiable council numbers, approval dates and sworn affidavits before any site receives approved status. Tractor is the first major media owner to submit their full billboard inventory to our independent verification process. It sets a much-needed benchmark for brand safety and data integrity in OOH."

For advertisers and agencies, the new capability introduces another important layer of information when evaluating outdoor media opportunities, alongside audience insights, location, campaign objectives and campaign performance.

"Today's advertisers expect more than great locations and strong audiences," says Steve Duck, chief revenue officer at Tractor Outdoor. "They expect accountability, transparency and confidence. By making independently verified legal compliance part of the planning journey, we're helping clients make more informed decisions while reinforcing our commitment to responsible media ownership and continual innovation."

While Tractor Outdoor will enjoy an initial first-to-market period before the functionality becomes available across the wider market, the company believes the long-term value lies in encouraging greater transparency across the OOH industry.

"This shouldn't be a differentiator forever," says Duck. "It should become the standard. Advertisers deserve independent proof, not just assurances. Greater transparency benefits everyone, advertisers, agencies, municipalities and responsible media owners alike. If we can help move the industry towards greater transparency, that's good for our clients and ultimately good for the credibility of outdoor advertising.”

The legal compliance functionality represents another step in Tractor Outdoor's ongoing commitment to innovation, accountability and responsible media ownership. As advertisers continue to demand greater transparency from their media partners, Tractor Outdoor believes independently verified legal compliance will become an increasingly important consideration alongside audience, location and campaign effectiveness when planning out-of-home campaigns.



