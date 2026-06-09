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    (my)Cards relaunches as Ignis Labs takes loyalty beyond the card

    Ignis Labs, the technology division of South African media and innovation group Glynt, has announced the relaunch of its consumer loyalty platform under a new name. StoreMyCards is now (my)Cards, an app to help South Africans get the full value from all their retail loyalty programmes.
    Issued by Tractor Outdoor
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    (my)Cards relaunches as Ignis Labs takes loyalty beyond the card

    Since Glynt acquired the app towards the end of 2025, the platform has evolved beyond simple card storage toward an easy, consumer-centred loyalty experience. With many consumers belonging to multiple loyalty programmes, cards can get lost, and rewards go unredeemed. (my)Cards bring everything together in one seamless app, making it easier to access and benefit from the rewards on offer.

    “StoreMyCards reflected what the product did,” says Byron Rode, co-founder and CEO of Ignis Labs. “It was a functional ‘storage’ space. (my)Cards reflect a more personal relationship with loyalty, one that goes beyond storage to helping consumers manage and unlock value.”

    Relaunch expands (my)Cards from storage utility to full loyalty experience

    The rebrand encompasses more than a name change. (my)Cards offers a more interconnected experience where consumers do not just store their cards but actively benefit from them, getting quicker access to rewards and more personalised offers, plus using their loyalty credentials seamlessly across different environments. (my)Cards makes loyalty more visible, accessible and rewarding, with a more intuitive way to manage loyalty cards in one place.

    There is also a next phase on the horizon, called (my)loyalty, which will bring together rewards, offers and benefits in a more seamless and accessible way, with a waitlist now open. “The goal is simple,” says Rode. “To move from ‘never forget your card’ to ‘never miss your value.’”

    Growing demand for connected loyalty solutions drives (my)Cards evolution

    The rebrand reflects a shift in the market, with loyalty moving away from fragmented, brand-specific programmes toward more integrated ecosystems. At the same time, brands are looking for a fuller picture of shopping trends and consumer behaviour, to help them engage customers in a more tailored way.

    For brands and retailers, (my)Cards opens up possibilities that traditional loyalty programmes cannot. “Traditional loyalty programmes often operate in silos, limiting how brands understand and engage their customers, says Rode.

    “(my)Cards introduces a more connected, user-driven environment that allows for a wider view of how consumers engage across multiple programmes. This creates the opportunity for more relevant, data-led engagement, moving beyond static rewards toward more dynamic and personalised interactions.”

    (my)Cards is positioned at the intersection of these shifting trends, helping to make loyalty more accessible for consumers while giving brands more precise and measurable engagement.

    A starting point for a wider consumer technology portfolio

    Founded following Glynt’s acquisition of StoreMyCards in 2025, Ignis Labs was established specifically to drive this kind of innovation, using data and technology to create more intelligent connections between brands and their customers. (my)Cards sits at the core of Glynt’s strategic vision of building platforms that bring data, media and technology together in a way that creates genuine value on both sides.

    Users can download (my)Cards via the App Store and Google Play.

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    Tractor Outdoor
    Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
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