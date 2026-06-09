SA is no longer an emerging loyalty market, it is a mature one

Eighty-five percent of economically active South Africans use loyalty programmes, up from 82% in the previous year, according to the 2025/6 Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper.

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Brands should now ask themselves whether their loyalty programmes are well-connected enough to influence behaviour, demonstrate value, and adapt as the market changes.

This is where many programmes start to show their limits. Strong member numbers, points issued, and monthly reports may create the impression of activity, but they do not necessarily show whether loyalty is changing customer behaviour.

If loyalty data is kept separate from the systems that run the business, its value is limited. CRM, point-of-sale, commerce, media, finance, and analytics teams may each hold part of the picture, from campaign response and transaction activity to liability and trend data.

The problem is that these signals are often viewed in isolation, so the business does not see the full picture quickly enough to act.

Integration essential

A loyalty programme cannot drive growth if it operates as a side system. It needs to connect to the wider business ecosystem.

That means linking loyalty to CRM, CDP, commerce, POS, ERP, media, and analytics platforms through real-time APIs, data feeds, and webhooks. The purpose is to deliver operational control. When data moves properly, loyalty becomes part of how the business understands customers, not just how it rewards them.

That is important because loyalty decisions now need to happen much closer to the customer’s behaviour.

A retailer may see weak uptake on a campaign and need to adjust the points mechanic quickly. Elsewhere, a hospitality group may want to recognise high-value members differently during peak season.

Another brand may need to change redemption rules to manage liability or encourage a specific behaviour. If every adjustment requires custom development, the programme will always move more slowly than the customer.

Disciplined approach

This is why “connect, measure, optimise” has become such a practical discipline.

Connect means loyalty data must travel across the business with accuracy and security. A customer’s activity should not disappear between the store, the app, the campaign platform, and the reporting dashboard.

When systems are integrated, brands can understand frequency, spend, response, redemption, and engagement in context. Without that connection, the business is left with fragments.

Loyalty programme metrics should extend beyond activity. While points issued and members enrolled are useful, they do not provide a comprehensive view.

A successful programme should monitor customer value, active member rates, redemption velocity, basket movement, tier progression, campaign response, churn indicators, and return on investment.

Dashboards and key performance indicators (KPIs) enable teams to assess whether loyalty is influencing behaviour.

Optimise is where the real discipline begins. Once a business can see what is happening, it must be able to respond quickly. Points rules, redemption rules, tier thresholds, promotional mechanics, and partner logic should be configurable without rebuilding the programme. Otherwise, loyalty becomes rigid at the exact moment it needs to be responsive.

Where spending happens

South African consumers already show that loyalty influences where they spend. Loyalty programmes influence where 77% of South Africans buy groceries, 51% buy fuel, and 26% choose restaurants or coffee shops. Those decisions affect real spend, footfall, and market share.

At LoyaltyPlus, we see this happening. Brands want loyalty programmes that can integrate with existing systems, report on performance, and update rules without turning every improvement into a development project. That flexibility is critical because customer behaviour shifts quickly, trading conditions change, campaigns underperform, partners join, and margins tighten. When a programme cannot adjust to those realities, it becomes harder to justify.

The stronger model is not necessarily more complicated. It is better connected. When loyalty data moves properly through the business, teams can see what customers are doing, understand whether those actions create value, and respond before momentum is lost.

In a mature market, having a loyalty programme is no longer enough. The advantage belongs to brands that can connect the data, measure the behaviour, and optimise the rules while customers are still paying attention.