Woolies' new MyDifference Plus revamps loyalty rewards with cashback, goals and app-based offers

Woolworths Financial Services has launched MyDifference Plus, a new rewards programme for Woolworths Credit Card and Store Card customers that combines cashback, personalised shopping goals and exclusive offers, while also rewarding actions such as paying on time, using the app and setting up a debit order.

The programme builds on the existing Woolworths MyDifference ecosystem by rewarding customers not only for what they buy, but also for how they manage their accounts, reflecting a broader shift towards loyalty programmes that recognise engagement, financial responsibility and individual shopping behaviour.

Loyalty evolves beyond points and discounts

The launch comes at a time when retailers and financial services providers are increasingly moving away from traditional one-size-fits-all loyalty programmes in favour of data-driven experiences tailored to individual customers.

According to Maré Louw, chief customer officer of Woolworths Financial Services, today's consumers expect rewards programmes to be more relevant, personalised and reflective of their relationship with a brand.

"Loyalty programmes are no longer defined by generic rewards. They are becoming intelligent, personalised ecosystems that recognise each customer's unique preferences, behaviours and aspirations," says Louw.

"With MyDifference Plus, we're empowering customers to unlock greater value on their own terms through completion of actions that result in meaningful cashback, personalised offers and exclusive savings. By putting choice, relevance and flexibility at the heart of the experience, we've created a programme that is not only more rewarding but one that builds deeper, more enduring customer relationships."

Rewarding responsible financial behaviour

Unlike conventional retail rewards programmes that focus primarily on spending, MyDifference Plus also incentivises positive financial habits.

Customers can increase their cashback earn rates by completing personalised actions such as paying their account on time, shopping regularly using their Woolies Credit Card or Store Card, setting up a debit order and engaging with the Woolworths app.

The programme is designed to encourage long-term customer engagement while rewarding responsible account management alongside everyday shopping.

Personalised rewards tailored to individual shopping habits

Beyond cashback, MyDifference PLUS introduces personalised shopping goals based on each customer's purchasing behaviour.

Customers who achieve these tailored goals can unlock personalised vouchers, while exclusive MyDifference PLUS promotions provide additional savings on selected Woolworths products when purchases are made using a Woolworths Credit Card or Store Card.

The personalised approach reflects growing consumer demand for loyalty programmes that deliver relevant rewards rather than generic offers.

A digital-first loyalty experience

The programme is fully integrated into the Woolworths app, allowing customers to manage every aspect of their rewards journey from a single platform.

Through the app, members can monitor completed actions, track cashback earnings, view personalised goals and access available promotions and rewards in real time.

The digital integration also enables Woolworths Financial Services to continually personalise offers based on customer engagement and shopping behaviour.

Building stronger customer relationships

For Woolworths Financial Services, the launch represents more than an expansion of its loyalty offering—it signals a strategic investment in long-term customer relationships.

As retailers increasingly compete on customer experience rather than price alone, personalised loyalty programmes are becoming an important differentiator in driving engagement, retention and lifetime value.

"Today's customers expect loyalty programmes to do far more than deliver discounts at the till," says Louw.

"They expect every interaction to be recognised, every engagement to be meaningful and every reward to reflect the value of their relationship with the brand. MyDifference Plus represents a new generation of loyalty, one that transforms daily spending and engagement with their Woolies cards into an ongoing rewards journey."

Available exclusively to Woolworths Credit Card and Store Card customers, earn up to R2000 cashback monthly, with up to 10% cashback on your Woolies Credit Card and up to 2% on your Woolies Store Card.