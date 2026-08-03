WomensMonth | Sheralle Maclou on building businesses where creativity, culture and impact converge

For Trinity Brands and The 3rd Space founder Sheralle Maclou, the next generation of African leadership is about more than building successful businesses – it is about creating ecosystems where people, creativity and communities can thrive.

Trinity Brands and The 3rd Space founder Sheralle Maclou. Image supplied

As Africa’s creative economy continues to gain influence on the global stage, a new generation of entrepreneurs is challenging traditional ideas about what a successful business looks like.

Among them is Sheralle Maclou, a business leader, mother and entrepreneur whose work spans marketing, experiential, culture and creative industries through Trinity Brands and The 3rd Space.

For Maclou, commercial success and cultural impact are not competing priorities. They are increasingly interconnected.

“I've never believed that commercial success and cultural impact are mutually exclusive,” she says. “In fact, I think the businesses that will define the next generation are the ones that understand that people are looking for meaning just as much as they're looking for products.”

That philosophy sits at the heart of the businesses she has built.

Trinity Brands was founded around the power of experiences to influence how people feel, think and connect, while The 3rd Space emerged from a different question: what happens when the event ends?

“Where do artists, thinkers and makers find the time and space to develop their work without constantly chasing the next opportunity?” Maclou asks.

Together, the businesses represent two sides of the same vision – creating meaningful commercial experiences while contributing to the cultural infrastructure that allows creativity to develop and endure.

“I've always been fascinated by the intersection of business, culture and human connection,” she says. “My hope is to prove that investing in creativity isn't philanthropy – it's one of the smartest economic decisions we can make.”

Women shaping Africa’s creative economy

As Women’s Month provides an opportunity to reflect on women’s progress in business and leadership, Maclou believes the creative economy presents a significant opportunity for female entrepreneurs.

Africa’s young, culturally influential population, she argues, gives the continent an opportunity to build businesses around its own cultural strengths rather than simply replicate international models.

“Women especially, there is an opportunity to redefine what leadership looks like,” she says. “Women naturally build communities, nurture collaboration and create environments where ideas can grow. Those are exactly the qualities that successful creative businesses need.”

She expects more women to build businesses at the intersection of industries – from art and technology to hospitality and culture, commerce and social impact.

“These intersections are where innovation happens,” Maclou says.

“The next decade won't belong to businesses that simply copy global models. It will belong to entrepreneurs who build distinctly African ideas that the rest of the world wants to experience.”

From proving herself to creating space for others

Maclou’s own leadership journey has not been without challenges.

As a woman working across marketing, experiential and creative industries, she says there have been moments when she felt compelled to prove her competence before her ideas were taken seriously.

“The creative industries can sometimes reward confidence over substance, and learning to trust my own voice has been one of my biggest lessons,” she says.

That experience has shaped a leadership philosophy centred less on individual visibility and more on creating the conditions for others to succeed.

“Leadership isn't about having all the answers. It's about creating clarity, building trust and helping people do their best work.”

For Maclou, sustainable leadership also means ensuring that businesses are not dependent on a single individual.

“I've also become far more intentional about building businesses that don't rely on one individual. Sustainable leadership means developing systems, nurturing talent and creating opportunities for others to lead.”

Her perspective has evolved with experience.

“The older I get, the less interested I am in being the loudest person in the room and the more interested I am in building rooms where remarkable people can thrive together.”

Why creativity belongs in the boardroom

Maclou also sees creativity as an increasingly important business asset, particularly as technology makes products and services more similar.

For organisations looking to remain competitive, creativity should not be confined to marketing or designated creative teams, she argues.

“It should influence how an organisation solves problems, serves customers and makes decisions.”

The most innovative companies are not necessarily those with the largest budgets, she says, but those that remain curious, listen to culture and create space for experimentation and collaboration.

“Good creativity solves real business problems. It builds loyalty, differentiates brands and creates experiences that people remember.”

In an increasingly technology-driven business environment, that human and cultural dimension could become even more valuable.

“In a world where technology is making products increasingly similar, creativity is becoming one of the few genuine competitive advantages left.”

Building the next generation of women entrepreneurs

For young African women looking to establish globally competitive businesses, Maclou believes technical expertise is only part of the equation.

Her advice is to think beyond becoming a founder and instead become an ecosystem builder.

“Build relationships. Learn financial literacy. Understand operations. Develop resilience. Solve real problems for your clients. Learn how to sell your vision.”

Support networks are equally important.

Maclou encourages young entrepreneurs to surround themselves with mentors, peers and collaborators who are willing to challenge their thinking rather than simply offer encouragement.

“Most importantly, stop waiting for permission.”

For her, Africa’s entrepreneurial opportunity lies in developing businesses rooted in local realities and cultural understanding.

“Africa doesn't need more businesses trying to imitate Silicon Valley. It needs founders who are confident enough to build solutions rooted in the nuances of our own cultures, communities and realities.”

Redefining success through legacy

For Maclou, the ultimate measure of entrepreneurship extends beyond revenue, campaigns or even the businesses themselves.

“I hope my legacy isn't measured by the campaigns we've delivered or the businesses we've built, but by the people who believed more was possible because they crossed paths with us.”

Through Trinity Brands, she wants to demonstrate that African creativity can compete globally. Through The 3rd Space, she hopes to create pathways for artists and cultural practitioners to develop sustainable careers and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Ultimately, her ambition is to shift how African creativity is valued.

“I want to be part of changing the narrative around African creativity – from something that's admired to something that's invested in.”

It is a philosophy that also informs her message to the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

“Don't build a business just to make a living. Build something that solves a real problem, reflects your values and creates opportunities for others.”

For Maclou, that is the difference between success and significance.

“Success is important, but significance lasts much longer.”