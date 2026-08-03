Maxwell's South African tour cancelled

R&B fans hoping to see Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maxwell perform in South Africa this month will have to wait a little longer, after his highly anticipated tour dates were officially cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the artist's control.

The shows, scheduled for 8 August 2026 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria and 11 August 2026 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, have been called off following discussions between Maxwell's management team and local promoter Vertex Events.

According to Vertex Events, Maxwell's team informed the promoter that the artist was no longer able to travel to South Africa, despite being committed to returning for what were expected to be two sold-out performances.

Extensive efforts to save the tour

Vertex Events said both parties explored several alternatives, including rescheduling the concerts within 2026. However, due to circumstances beyond either party's control, no workable solution could be reached.

The promoter emphasised that neither Maxwell nor Vertex Events is in breach of their contractual agreement, describing the decision as a mutual and professional one made only after every available option had been exhausted.

Preparations for the concerts had already been completed, with venues secured and technical production and event logistics fully in place.

Maxwell apologises to South African fans

In a statement, Maxwell expressed his disappointment at being unable to return to South Africa.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I'm unfortunately no longer able to perform in South Africa as planned. This decision wasn't made lightly. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon."

While the cancellation is expected to disappoint fans, Maxwell's team has confirmed its intention to work with Vertex Events to secure alternative dates during 2027, acknowledging the strong demand for his return.

Full refunds for ticket holders

Vertex Events has assured ticket holders that they will receive full refunds for all purchases.

Webtickets will contact customers directly to provide refund options and facilitate the reimbursement process.

Despite the setback, Vertex Events said it remains committed to bringing Maxwell back to South Africa when circumstances allow, describing the cancellation as an unfortunate development that was beyond the control of both the promoter and the artist.

The promoter added that transparency with audiences remained a priority and thanked fans for their patience and understanding while plans are explored for a potential return in 2027.