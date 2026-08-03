South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVWorld PR DayIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioOn the DotInsight SurveyBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comHOT 102.7FMTechsys DigitalThe Odd NumberProvantageUnited StationsReach PlayersBrave GroupSA Event DecorMedia24LevergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Roblox game format for branded live tournaments launches

    Jung von Matt Nerd (JvM Nerd) has launched One Last Stand globally, especially for physical events, with the game as the foundation for tailored live tournament experiences developed together with brands and event organisers.
    3 Aug 2026
    Jung von Matt Nerd (JvM Nerd) has launched One Last Stand globally, especially for physical events... (Image supplied)
    Jung von Matt Nerd (JvM Nerd) has launched One Last Stand globally, especially for physical events... (Image supplied)

    Rather than developing a completely new standalone Roblox game for every activation, it has created a scalable multiplayer format that can be adapted for different events.

    Together with brands or organisers, the agency develops a customised experience based on One Last Stand.

    Visitors to trade shows, festivals, pop-up activations or community events can then compete against one another in a shared live tournament that extends the experience into Roblox.

    Broader shift

    The launch reflects a broader shift towards gaming as a platform for live brand experiences, with marketers increasingly looking to connect physical events with digital communities.

    “With One Last Stand, gaming becomes an integral part of the live event rather than something that simply sits alongside it,” says Thanh Dao, managing director at JvM Nerd.

    “Together with our partners, we create tailored tournament experiences that bring people at the venue into the same game. The goal is not just to place a brand inside Roblox, but to make gaming part of a shared real-world experience.”

    Fast rounds, lasting engagement

    At the heart of One Last Stand is a fast-paced, free-for-all multiplayer arena.

    Up to 25 players compete in quick rounds, battling with customised weapons and abilities while trying to knock opponents out of the arena until only one player remains.

    Between matches, players return to a shared lobby to upgrade equipment, unlock new items and prepare for the next round.

    The game's short-session format and spectator-friendly gameplay make it particularly well-suited to live competitions, whether on exhibition stands, at festivals, in brand activations, or at dedicated esports events.

    Participants can join successive rounds during the event while other visitors follow the action, creating an experience that is quick to understand, easy to join and engaging to watch.

    Each activation can be customised to reflect a brand's identity and event objectives, from visual branding to tournament formats and gameplay elements.

    By building on the same core game, brands can create unique experiences without starting from scratch.

    Developed in collaboration with gaming studio Hubert.Studio, One Last Stand is JvM Nerd's first original Roblox title.

    The agency is already developing its first event-specific adaptation together with a launch partner.

    Jung von Matt is a global creative agency group with offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, the US, Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic, and China.

    Read more: gaming, Live Events, Roblox
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz