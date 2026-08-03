Roblox game format for branded live tournaments launches

Jung von Matt Nerd (JvM Nerd) has launched One Last Stand globally, especially for physical events, with the game as the foundation for tailored live tournament experiences developed together with brands and event organisers.

Jung von Matt Nerd (JvM Nerd) has launched One Last Stand globally, especially for physical events... (Image supplied)

Rather than developing a completely new standalone Roblox game for every activation, it has created a scalable multiplayer format that can be adapted for different events.

Together with brands or organisers, the agency develops a customised experience based on One Last Stand.

Visitors to trade shows, festivals, pop-up activations or community events can then compete against one another in a shared live tournament that extends the experience into Roblox.

Broader shift

The launch reflects a broader shift towards gaming as a platform for live brand experiences, with marketers increasingly looking to connect physical events with digital communities.

“With One Last Stand, gaming becomes an integral part of the live event rather than something that simply sits alongside it,” says Thanh Dao, managing director at JvM Nerd.

“Together with our partners, we create tailored tournament experiences that bring people at the venue into the same game. The goal is not just to place a brand inside Roblox, but to make gaming part of a shared real-world experience.”

Fast rounds, lasting engagement

At the heart of One Last Stand is a fast-paced, free-for-all multiplayer arena.

Up to 25 players compete in quick rounds, battling with customised weapons and abilities while trying to knock opponents out of the arena until only one player remains.

Between matches, players return to a shared lobby to upgrade equipment, unlock new items and prepare for the next round.

The game's short-session format and spectator-friendly gameplay make it particularly well-suited to live competitions, whether on exhibition stands, at festivals, in brand activations, or at dedicated esports events.

Participants can join successive rounds during the event while other visitors follow the action, creating an experience that is quick to understand, easy to join and engaging to watch.

Each activation can be customised to reflect a brand's identity and event objectives, from visual branding to tournament formats and gameplay elements.

By building on the same core game, brands can create unique experiences without starting from scratch.

Developed in collaboration with gaming studio Hubert.Studio, One Last Stand is JvM Nerd's first original Roblox title.

The agency is already developing its first event-specific adaptation together with a launch partner.

Jung von Matt is a global creative agency group with offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, the US, Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic, and China.