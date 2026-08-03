South Africa
Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVWorld PR DayIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioOn the DotInsight SurveyBluegrass DigitalBizcommunity.comHOT 102.7FMTechsys DigitalThe Odd NumberProvantageUnited StationsReach PlayersBrave GroupSA Event DecorMedia24LevergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Beyond Cola: SA soft drink brands chase growth through flavour, mixers and social occasions

    South Africa’s carbonated soft drinks industry is entering a more varied and occasion-led phase, where growth is no longer being shaped by cola alone. Manufacturers and retailers are competing more actively through product innovation, pack formats, pricing, promotions, flavour-led campaigns, mixers, mocktails, better-for-you positioning, and local relevance.
    Issued by Insight Survey
    3 Aug 2026
    Beyond Cola: SA soft drink brands chase growth through flavour, mixers and social occasions

    Insight Survey’s latest South African Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Sizing and Competitor Analysis Insights Report 2026 carefully unfolds the local carbonated soft drinks market, based on credible industry intelligence and research. The report examines the South African carbonated soft drinks industry through a focused competitor intelligence lens, including market sizing, manufacturer and distributor activity, retail analysis, product ranges, company news, marketing initiatives, social media following, brand positioning and competitor strategy.

    Share this article
    Insight Survey
    Insight Survey is a South African boutique Market Research agency with 20 years experience, specialising in B2B and Industry Research. We deliver business growth ensuring you make smarter, data-driven decisions.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz