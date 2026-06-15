Digital and wellness ecosystems reshape the future of the long-term insurance industry

Long-term insurance is increasingly evolving beyond traditional protection products, as insurers expand their focus from simply paying claims to supporting customers' physical, mental, and financial wellbeing. While life cover, disability cover, income protection, and funeral cover remain at the core of the industry, insurers are increasingly integrating wellness programmes, preventative health initiatives, rewards platforms, financial wellbeing solutions, and digital engagement tools into their offerings. This shift is creating more holistic insurance ecosystems that deliver ongoing value throughout the customer journey while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

Consumers are also seeking greater value from their insurance providers beyond traditional financial protection. As a result, insurers are investing in personalised experiences, behavioural incentives, flexible product structures, and value-added benefits that encourage healthier lifestyles while helping customers better manage long-term risks and financial objectives. Advances in digital technology, artificial intelligence, and behavioural analytics are further supporting this evolution, enabling insurers to deliver more relevant engagement, strengthen customer retention, and improve overall customer experiences.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2026 carefully uncovers the global and local long-term insurance market, based on the latest information and research. It describes the key global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African long-term insurance industry and its future.

Supporting this shift towards wellness-focused and value-added insurance ecosystems is the rapid growth of digital technologies across the global insurance industry. The global insurtech market continues to expand at a rapid pace, with a projected 24.1% compound annual growth rate between 2026 and 2034, reaching a staggering US$132.7bn. This growth is being driven by increasing demand for digital-first life and health insurance solutions, as well as advancements in artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, automation, and cloud-based technologies. By leveraging these innovations, insurers are improving risk assessment, enhancing customer engagement, streamlining policy administration, and delivering more personalised insurance solutions.

*Forecast | Source: FintechFutures | Graphics by Insight Survey

Globally, insurers are increasingly incorporating wellness, lifestyle engagement, value-added services, financial wellbeing, embedded distribution, and personalised insurance solutions into broader customer ecosystems. Rather than focusing solely on financial protection, insurers are seeking to support customers throughout their health, wellness, and financial journeys while strengthening long-term engagement and retention. This reflects a broader shift towards integrated insurance ecosystems that combine protection, engagement, wellbeing support, and long-term financial planning within a single customer experience.

A notable example is Tata AIA, which launched two new funds designed to support wealth creation and retirement planning through its investment-linked insurance offering. The development highlights how insurers are increasingly broadening their role beyond protection to support customers' long-term financial wellbeing and retirement objectives.

Similarly, SBI Life launched Smart Shield Plus, a flexible protection product that offers Level Cover, Increasing Cover, and Future Proofing options. By allowing policyholders to adapt cover throughout different life stages, the product reflects the industry's growing focus on delivering more personalised and customer-centric insurance solutions..

Furthermore, Aviva partnered with Tesco to provide life insurance products through Tesco's customer ecosystem. The partnership illustrates how insurers are increasingly integrating insurance into broader consumer platforms and everyday customer experiences, creating more connected and accessible insurance ecosystems.

Within South Africa, wellness and value-added ecosystems are becoming an increasingly important area of innovation across the long-term insurance market. Insurers are responding to growing consumer demand for healthy lifestyle incentives, personalised engagement, financial wellbeing support, and additional benefits that provide ongoing value beyond traditional insurance products.

One of the most notable recent examples is Discovery's Personal Health Pathways platform, which received the gold award in the 'Re-imagining the Customer Experience' category at the Qorus-NTT DATA Innovation in Insurance Awards. The platform combines artificial intelligence, behavioural data, clinical information, and personalised incentives to deliver tailored preventative health recommendations aligned to individual health profiles and life stages. Discovery noted that the platform supports personalised health engagement experiences for more than two million members.

Similarly, Old Mutual Corporate partnered with YuLife SA to integrate group risk insurance with digital wellbeing tools designed to support employee engagement, workplace wellness, and financial protection. The offering combines fitness tracking, mental health support, behavioural incentives, and claims administration within a digitally enabled employee benefits ecosystem, reflecting the growing convergence between insurance and wellbeing services.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, wellness ecosystems and value-added insurance propositions are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of South Africa's long-term insurance market. By combining financial protection with personalised engagement, preventative health support, financial wellbeing solutions, and value-added benefits, insurers are creating more holistic customer propositions that extend well beyond traditional insurance cover.

The South African Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2026 (137 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global long-term insurance industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – from market size, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges, to a detailed competitor and product analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and key regional markets) in the global long-term insurance industry?



What are the latest news and developments in the South African long-term insurance industry, as well as the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, and key industry statistics)?



What are the latest global and South African long-term insurance industry trends (including insurtech), innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What is the STEEP analysis of the South African long-term insurance market?



How did South African long-term insurance companies perform in 2026?



What is the latest company news for each South African long-term insurance player, in terms of products, services, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



What is the latest marketing and advertising news for each of the key long-term insurance players?

For more information, and to view the detailed report brochure, please click here: SA Long-Term Insurance Industry Landscape Report 2026.

If you require any further assistance, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, or call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202, or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) and industry research to ensure smarter, more-profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer market research solutions to help you successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products, or better understand your internal or external environment.

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From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za.



