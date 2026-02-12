When “Satisfied” is not enough: What customer data really reveals

Most businesses believe they understand their customers. Far fewer can prove it.

In this case study, Insight Survey conducted a customer satisfaction study for a client that distributes medical equipment and medical consumables to healthcare and beauty industries, as well as local and national government sectors. The goal was not to chase a high score, but to uncover what actually drives loyalty and where it quietly starts to fray.

The research combined in-depth interviews with priority clients and online surveys with the broader customer base , ensuring both strategic and operational perspectives were captured.

At headline level, the results were strong. Overall service satisfaction averaged 8.5 out of 10, with 9 in 10 customers satisfied or very satisfied. Loyalty indicators were equally compelling, reflected in a Net Promoter Score of +70.

But the most valuable insight sat beneath the headline numbers.

Customers were highly positive about clear invoicing, knowledgeable sales support and overall service quality. At the same time, they flagged early friction points, particularly around delivery speed, stock availability and the need for more proactive communication when issues arise.

None of these issues were severe enough to cause immediate churn. That is precisely why they matter. Customer relationships are rarely lost overnight. They weaken gradually, through small operational gaps that accumulate while satisfaction scores still look healthy.

This is the real role of customer satisfaction research. Not to confirm that things are “going well” but to identify where future risk is forming , while there is still time to act.

This is where structured customer satisfaction research becomes strategic.

At Insight Survey, we go beyond surface metrics to identify retention risk, strengthen service performance. We provide leadership teams with clear, prioritised action areas.

If customer retention and service quality are priorities for your organisation, you can learn more about our approach here:

Understanding how customers feel is useful. Understanding where future risk sits is far more powerful.

