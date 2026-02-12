SA's product recall trend reflects a healthy regulatory environment

Although product recalls inherently cause public anxiety, they should be viewed as preventative measures intended to safeguard customers and avoid more extensive harm.

This is the view of Suzette Georgiou-Grobler, Product Head: General Liability at iTOO Special Risks, who stresses that recalls are not necessarily signs of systemic failure, but rather evidence that safety mechanisms are working as intended.

“A recall is a controlled, proactive step taken the moment a potential hazard is identified. It is a protective measure that allows manufacturers to isolate the issue before it spreads, protect the public and prevent a manageable problem from escalating into a crisis,” says Georgiou-Grobler.

She notes that defects can occur in any operation, regardless of size or sector. What matters is how quickly and effectively a company can detect, trace and remove affected products from circulation.

Georgiou-Grobler explains that the ability to execute a swift, ring-fenced recall depends on the strength of a company’s internal risk management framework, which should be underpinned by certain key core pillars such as:

Quality control and testing protocols : These are the first line of defence. Rigorous testing helps identify contamination, mislabelling or manufacturing faults early. Strong quality controls significantly reduce the likelihood of a recall, and when one is necessary, they demonstrate that the manufacturer acted responsibly and transparently.

: These are the first line of defence. Rigorous testing helps identify contamination, mislabelling or manufacturing faults early. Strong quality controls significantly reduce the likelihood of a recall, and when one is necessary, they demonstrate that the manufacturer acted responsibly and transparently. Traceability and batch tracking systems : Traceability reports allow manufacturers to pinpoint exactly which batches are affected. This precision is essential for containing the issue. If the problem can be isolated quickly, both consumer exposure and financial loss can be limited.

: Traceability reports allow manufacturers to pinpoint exactly which batches are affected. This precision is essential for containing the issue. If the problem can be isolated quickly, both consumer exposure and financial loss can be limited. Formal Recall Plans and Response Procedures: A documented and rehearsed recall plan ensures that when a problem emerges, the response is immediate, coordinated and compliant with regulatory requirements. A well-executed recall ultimately protects the public and preserves trust in the brand.

These protocols are not merely operational best practices; they are essential components of a good recall strategy that protects both consumers and businesses.

South Africa has seen a noticeable rise in product recalls across multiple sectors. While this may appear alarming at first glance, Georgiou-Grobler says the trend reflects an efficient regulatory environment rather than a decline in product quality.

“South Africa experienced a rise in product recalls in 2024-2025, affecting various sectors, from food to automotive. This trend is indicative of a more robust regulatory framework and improved enforcement mechanisms,” she notes.

Key examples from recent years include:

March 2024: Over 10,000 units of peanut butter were recalled due to high aflatoxin levels.



September 2024: A porridge brand was withdrawn over contamination concerns.



March 2025: Major supermarkets pulled cereal products due to inaccurate nutritional labelling.



A major historic recall: Approximately 20 million canned vegetable products were recalled due to a defective side seam weld, costing an estimated R500m to R650m.

Regulators such as the NCC, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) have become increasingly proactive, enforcing the Consumer Protection Act’s mandatory recall provisions with greater consistency.

Even with strong protocols, no manufacturer is immune to unforeseen defects. This is where product recall insurance becomes essential.

“The cost of a recall can range from thousands to hundreds of millions of rand. Insurance provides the financial resilience needed to act quickly, contain the issue and protect the business from severe operational and reputational damage,” says Georgiou-Grobler.

Ultimately, recalls should be viewed not as failures, but as responsible, protective actions that protect consumers and reinforce trust.

“When a recall is handled swiftly and transparently, it shows that the system is working. With strong protocols and the right insurance partner, businesses can navigate these events with confidence and resilience,” Georgiou-Grobler concludes.